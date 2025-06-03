This is my most anticipated Netflix release date of the year
Wake Up Dead Man can't come soon enough
Netflix is the sort of huge and high-quality streaming service that has dozens of upcoming releases and projects at any one time, but I'm across basically all of them thanks to this very job. I keep track of what's coming and going, and that leaves me with a long list of interesting trailers to assess.
When I look over what Netflix has lined up for the next six months, though, one title stands out above all the others – Wake Up Dead Man, the third Knives Out movie from Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig. It'll arrive on 12 December, as confirmed at this past weekend's Tudum event, and got a short teaser to go with that news.
It's a pretty enigmatic watch, and doesn't give us a vast amount to go on, other than that Benoit Blanc (Craig) does indeed have a new hairstyle, and that the action is likely to take place in England, with a sort of rural gothic tone to proceedings. The way previous Knives Out films have unfolded means you can't be sure who'll play a big or small part from its cast, but Josh O'Connor certainly seems like he'll be a central figure.
He's playing a priest who we see glimpses of in what seems like a murderous rage at one point during the trailer, but whether that's really what'll happen or just an imagined crime isn't clear. Either way, Blanc seems like he'll have a real conundrum to figure out, and there are a whole heap of other top actors enlisted for it.
The rest of the cast includes Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott and Cailee Spaeny, all of whom have led films in their own right in recent years, making this a really high-class affair. To return to the point, I cannot wait to watch it – Knives Out is a modern classic, Glass Onion was terrific fun, and I basically hope that Johnson continues to make Blanc mysteries for as long as he wants to and has ideas for.
It's tough to have to wait until December, but I have a feeling this one will be worth that anticipation.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
