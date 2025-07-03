Amazon Prime Video in July: Don't sleep on these huge additions

When you're trying to maintain one of the biggest and best streaming services on the market, as Amazon very much is, there's no such thing as an off month. Millions of ravenous viewers have come to reliably expect new additions on an almost weekly basis throughout the year, after all.

So, now that July is in full swing, you might be wondering what's coming to Prime Video this month – and you're in luck, because I've done the legwork and found four really intriguing additions for you. If you're a Prime Video subscriber, you're probably going to want to check these out.

Heads of State

Heads of State - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Available now

This one's been on our watchlist for a couple of months now, since a very funny and big-budget teaser trailer confirmed that it'll bring Idris Elba and John Cena as the Prime Minister of the UK and the President of the US respectively. They're playing larger-than-life versions who have to team up when their joint flight is downed over enemy territory.

Never mind that real-life heads of state don't share planes, let alone flying over enemy territory – this isn't really that type of movie. Rather, it's a loud and proud action comedy with a very silly tone that's already doing big numbers on Amazon's charts.

Ballard

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 9 July

You might not have heard of the central detective in Ballard, whose name is the title of the show, but you probably have heard of Bosch, which spawned this new spinoff. Amazon will be hoping that the new show can become even half as popular as its former long-running detective series.

With Maggie Q looking brooding and confident in the lead role, and much of the creative team staying the same between the two, it should be something of a banker, to be honest. So, if you're keen to get some more mystery in your streaming diet, add this one to your watchlist when it arrives.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 16 July

This is a much-anticipated final season of one of Prime Video's more romantic and sweeping shows, finishing off the story of Belly and her complicated relationships with a pair of brothers. Fundamentally, this season should answer the question of which brother she'll end up with, preposterous as that might sound to non-fans.

In fact, the trailer for the season confirms that it'll end with a wedding – although it's a bit more complicated to figure out who'll be waiting at the end of the aisle for her to walk down it (or whether it'll even go ahead). This might not be its most high-budget franchise, but it's one that's got a cult of fans who'll be swooning in mid-July.

Tin Soldier

TIN SOLDIER Trailer (2025) Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 23 July

Here's a rarity – a movie coming to Prime Video in the UK that I hadn't heard about until just now. Tin Soldier isn't a Prime original production, and has a couple of huge names in its cast, namely Robert De Niro and Jamie Foxx, but it's flown right under the radar and looks to have been quietly picked up by Amazon.

The trailer, in fairness, looks more than a little hokey, and Foxx appears to be having great fun as a cult leader being chased by law enforcement as he tries to build up an army of covert killers. If you can't already catch my tone, there's a good chance this movie isn't all that great, but it might well be fun nonetheless when it arrives late in the month.