Apple TV+ in June: New shows and movies you can't afford to miss

We're a few days into June now, but that doesn't mean it's too late to look ahead at the month to come. If you're wondering what's going to arrive on your streaming service of choice, then I've done the hard work for you – if you're an Apple TV+ subscriber.

There are some really interesting new additions coming to the platform this month, and one of them is already available to watch right now.

Echo Valley

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Streaming from: 13 June

This movie might be Apple TV+'s next big hit, starring some absolute megawatt stars: Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney (with actors like Domhnall Gleeson in supporting roles). They play a mother and daughter who get into a really complicated situation when the younger of the two kills her boyfriend during an altercation.

Sweeney's character is in the grips of addiction and is deeply troubled, but the lengths that Moore's own character goes to while covering up her daughter's mistakes will reveal a lot about her. From there, we can expect some real tension as people come closer and closer to discovering the truth about what they've done.

The Buccaneers Season 2

The Buccaneers — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Streaming from: 18 June

Apple TV+ might not have a show that's reached the popularity levels of Bridgerton on Netflix, but the first season of The Buccaneers showed that it can definitely do the "flirty restoration drama" thing pretty well in its own right. Frankly, the way Apple shoots shows means that this one might even look better than its more popular relative.

After charting the arrival and fortunes of young American women in England last time out, the show will pick up where it left off, with our heroines in very different levels of safety and security. The show still clearly has a core that's all about romance and flirtation, but with an edge of social realism that keeps it nice and interesting.

Smoke

Smoke — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Streaming from: 27 June

Coming right at the end of the month, this new series looks like it could be hugely compelling and addictive. It stars the ever-bankable Taron Egerton as a slightly weird arson investigator who doesn't seem thrilled when a new agent is attached to his case to help.

She's played by Jurnee Smollett, and it seems like she'll fairly quickly start to piece together odd bits of information and leads to suggest that Egerton's character might not be quite the simple good guy he looks like initially. We don't know how it'll play out from there, but some twists and turns are guaranteed.

Stick

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Streaming from: 04 June

You can head onto Apple TV+ to watch this one right now if you fancy it – or at least to see its first couple of episodes. Stick stars Owen Wilson as a down-on-his-luck ex-pro whose golfing legacy was shredded by a horrific choke-up at the end of a major tournament. Now he's a jobbing golf teacher with little spark or joy.

That changes when he happens upon a teenage sensation who seems to have all the attributes needed to make it at the very top of the game. They team up to see if they can bottle lightning and succeed, while Wilson's character grapples with the amount of pressure all this will put a young player under. It looks charming and relaxed, and new episodes will drop all month.

Not a Box

Not A Box — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Streaming from: 13 June

It can sometimes be overlooked, but any parent will know that family programming is a huge part of what makes a streaming platform worth subscribing to. Apple TV+ doesn't have the same quantity of content as Netflix on this front, but it makes up for it with quality.

Not a Box is going to be its latest addition, based on some beloved and best-selling books. It'll teach kids all about the meaning of words and how they interact with each other, through the veil of lovely little stories about a little bunny rabbit called Riley. The heavy emphasis on the power of imagination seems heartening for parents and kids alike.