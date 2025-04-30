Netflix in May: Five new shows and movies you need to know about

With its place seemingly cemented among streaming royalty, there's no doubt that for sheer volume Netflix is one of the best streaming services on the market right now. Still, despite its dominance, it can't afford to rest on its laurels. A huge platform like Netflix always needs high-quality new additions to keep subscribers from jumping ship.

This May, it has a wide range of interesting new shows and movies on the way, and I've gone through the upcoming release schedule carefully to pick out some highlights for you. Below, you'll find five new additions coming to Netflix in May, with their exact release dates and trailers embedded for you to check out.

The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

Streaming from: 1 May

The Four Seasons has some heavily involved comedy royalty to ensure that it looks like an unmissable addition to Netflix's library. Tina Fey acts in it but also has a writing credit, and with Steve Carell in another of the leading roles, that's a pretty brilliant start. Add Colman Domingo and you have a cast that can't be beaten.

This show will tell the story of a group of friends as their marriages and partnerships go through significant change. Over the course of a year, they'll take four seasonal trips together and we, the viewers, will get to enjoy both their witty banter and the introspection that will come with major changes for them all.

Bet

Bet | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

Streaming from: 15 May

For something altogether zanier, Bet looks like a brilliant option – an adaptation of a manga, it's full of funky touches and personality, with a bunch of stylised visuals and character designs to make it stand out. Plus, of course, it has a pretty wild setting and concept.

It takes place in an elite boarding school where the students have gone a little wild with power and have all become obsessed with illicit gambling. How much you can win and how long your streak can go on for are the biggest questions in its social orders – and a new heroine has to get to grips with that fast.

Sirens

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

Streaming from: 22 May

This show came out of nowhere for me, but it looks hugely impressive and has a stunning cast – mainly because of Julianne Moore, of course. Milly Alcock was also phenomenal in the first season of House of the Dragon, though, so she's one to tune in for as well.

Sirens looks like a story about the power of personality and the danger of cult-like thinking, all filtered through a personal lens when one sister reunites with another. Their coming-together looks like it's probably going to go to some surprisingly dark places, testing their relationship to the brink.

Nonnas

NONNAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

Streaming from: 9 May

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if you want a themed movie to go with it then Netflix has something perfect in the form of Nonnas. It sees Vince Vaughn as an Italian-American man who recently lost his own mum, but decides to honour her by opening an Italian restaurant.

He needs a bunch of other nonnas to help him and to actually do the cooking, though, assembling a ragtag team of older women with real kitchen heritage to call upon. This looks deeply heartwarming, with a risk of being something of a tear-jerker, too. Don't blame me if it gets you emotional!

Bad Thoughts

Bad Thoughts | Tom Segura Comedy Series | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube

Streaming from: 13 May

To end on a lighter note, Tom Segura has a boundary-pushing series on the way – Bat Thoughts, which seems to be somewhere between a fully-scripted fictional show and a sketch comedy of the more traditional type. Expect long sketches that fully explore deeply uncomfortable ideas with plenty of budget to make them shine.

We've still only had a short teaser at this stage, but it looks like we can expect real profanity and some truly hilarious ideas, making this potentially the new Black Mirror of the comedy world. If it can live up to that billing, Bad Thoughts will surely be a hit.