Amazon Prime Video in June: 5 new arrivals you can't miss this month

We're getting into the swing of our Home & Entertainment Month here at T3, bringing you the news and guidance you need for everything in the world of home entertainment. While you might want guidance as to the best soundbar or best TV you can pick up, for many of us, a more useful steer is knowing what's coming on our streaming platform of choice.

If you're a subscriber to Amazon Prime Video, then, I've gone through the very long list of what's arriving on the service this month, to pick out five highlights which I've gathered below. Check them out and see if there's something on the horizon that could take your fancy this June.

Deep Cover

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 12 June

If you fancy something light and fun, Deep Cover looks like it should tick both boxes with a ridiculous premise when it arrives on 12 June. The movie stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv teacher who's roped into an unlikely situation by the UK police, supplying them with actors willing to pose in sting operations.

She recruits Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, her two most eager students (from a very small pool), and they soon find themselves in all manner of hot water. The trailer makes it clear that you can expect some really funny moments, so this might be a perfect popcorny movie night pick.

We Were Liars

We Were Liars - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 18 June

Amazon's become quite practised at picking up best-selling novels and adapting them into hit series – and it's hoping that We Were Liars will be the latest in that lineage. It looks like a typical romantic teen series about people finding themselves over the course of a long summer.

That takes a big, dark twist, though, when something terrible happens and a group of friends who call themselves "The Liars" have to reckon with some shocking secrets. Expect beautiful young people doing terrible things, and probably some really surprising twists and turns.

Countdown

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 June

It's been proven time and again that all of the biggest and best streaming services need to produce fun action series if they're going to retain people's attentions and subscriptions. Amazon's got more than one already, but it's adding another in the form of Countdown.

It stars The Boys' Jensen Ackles in a story about a police task force that starts to uncover something way, way bigger than the mysterious murder it was formed to solve. From the trailer I've embedded above, it looks like you can expect a whole heap of fun shoot-outs and explosive sequences.

Nosferatu

NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25 - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 27 June

If you're in the US, there are some pretty massive movies hitting Prime Video this month, and none of them are quite as memorable as Nosferatu, which only arrived in cinemas at the very end of 2024 (or early 2025 in other regions). This gothic horror movie has some of the most eye-catching visuals of any movie recently.

It tells the story of an ancient vampire fighting to create a new home far from his ancestral castle, and those he corrupts along the way. Expect creepy sights, some stunning effects, and one very memorable vampire voice.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 June

Another big movie arriving for US subscribers is the third Sonic movie – a trilogy that seems to have come out in record time, living up to its namesake. It feels like only last month that the internet was reacting in horror to the initial redesign that Sonic got, before the filmmakers and Sega retuned him to be less creepy-looking.

Now the whole gang from the games has come together, including Knuckles and now Shadow the Hedgehog, while Jim Carrey continues to thrill and amuse as Dr Robotnik. He has some hugely funny scenes in this third movie, including a dance number that really has to be seen to be believed.