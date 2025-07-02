Netflix in July: The 5 new shows and movies you cannot miss this month

Happy Gilmour 2

Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 July

This could be one of the biggest sequel-revivals that Netflix ever produces, despite the fact that it's building from what was actually a relatively low-budget comedy original. Adam Sandler is returning as one of the most famous fictional golfers ever, as Happy seeks to recapture his early form with that trademark run-up swing.

It looks like financial peril will once again be his main motivator, as he's forced to get back into pro golfing to rescue his childhood home (again). Expect loads of laughs, silly puerile humour and, presumably, some heartfelt moments as Happy rediscovers his love of the game.

Too Much

TOO MUCH | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 10 July

Staying with comedy, this new show from Lena Dunham (who most famously created and starred in Girls) promises a profane look at the difficulty of reinventing yourself in your mid-twenties. Too Much will star Megan Stalter, who you may recognise if you've been enjoying the HBO series Hacks recently, like me.

She'll play Jessica, who goes through a terrible break-up in New York and feels the only way out is to move to London and become a new person. Things don't go exactly to plan, but that doesn't mean she won't have some meaningful, and seemingly very funny, experiences along the way.

The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Now available

Netflix doesn't want anyone to forget that, by many metrics, it's the biggest streaming service on the planet – and blockbusters like The Old Guard 2 are a key weapon in that fight. This huge sequel sees Charlize Theron returning as one of a band of immortals who seek to protect humanity – although she lost her own immortality at the end of the first film.

This time around, it looks like the big threat will be coming from a scenery-chewing Uma Thurman, but a whole heap of the cast from the first movie are reprising their roles as Netflix aims to turn this into a genuine franchise. The film's out now, and will definitely spend a chunk of time atop Netflix's charts.

Brick

Brick | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 10 July

We love a good thought experiment, which is exactly the sort of thing that the sci-fi genre is brilliant at providing. Brick is a quintessential example. It sees a couple having a major fight that results in a likely break-up realise that they can't even leave their apartment to get some space – it's been bricked up.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not by normal bricks, either. It looks more like they've been walled in by aliens or something, and there's almost certainly a conspiracy at play. Busting through their floor helps them eventually find that everyone in their building is in the same predicament, which is barely any comfort. Find out just what's going on when the film comes out in a few days.

The Sandman: Season 2

The Sandman: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Available now (Part 1), 24 July (Part 2)

A show that won't get the promotion or attention that it probably would have, because of the extremely depressing allegations that have surfaced around its creator Neil Gaiman (which have seen it cancelled after this season), The Sandman's return will nonetheless thrill its fans.

It looks like we'll get a look at some more of the most beloved stories from the long-running comic series, and fan-favourite characters being introduced, as it barrels through the source material. If you don't like unfinished stories, maybe skip this one, but if you're a committed fan, you'll probably want to tune in.