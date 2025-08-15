I haven't watched Netflix's biggest show, but its new trailer makes me tempted
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 approaches
When you keep up with streaming news like me, the reality is that it doesn't leave you as much time as you'd expect to actually watch all the shows and movies coming out. So, I'm happy to admit that I haven't actually seen Wednesday, despite it being the biggest series that Netflix has ever produced (at least in terms of immediate popularity).
The show's now in the mid-season break that has become fairly typical for Netflix's marquee releases, with its second season taking a pause so that people can catch up. That means more hype for the second part of the season, of course, which arrives on 3 September – so here's a hype-building trailer that makes me think I've been missing out.
The trailer opens with Wednesday in a hospital bed, presumably recovering from her exertions in the first half of the season. That expectation is upended, though, when it becomes clear that she's actually in some sort of limbo or dream state, talking to last season's villainous school headmistress, played by Gwendoline Christy with trademark glee.
It turns out that Weems is back as Wednesday's spirit guide, a position that Jenna Ortega's young antiheroine didn't even want filled by now has to put up with. She'll be there as a vocal witness while Wednesday tries to put things right as the stakes get higher and higher, with the threat of Tyler Galpin still looming in the background, and his hyde alter-ego becoming scarier and scarier.
Look, I'm not going to lie – that previous paragraph required a bit of research on my part, and I'm still only partially sure of what half the words mean. Everything I read, though, confirmed that Wednesday seems right up my street, with a mock gothic tone that speaks to me and a cast that's clearly having huge fun playing larger-than-life roles.
The good news is that I've got a few weeks to re-enable my Netflix membership if I do indeed decide to take the plunge, and that I'll have literally millions of fellow fans if so. The show continues to set records for Netflix in terms of the hours people have spent watching it since the first part of Season 2 came out.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.