I haven't watched Netflix's biggest show, but its new trailer makes me tempted

When you keep up with streaming news like me, the reality is that it doesn't leave you as much time as you'd expect to actually watch all the shows and movies coming out. So, I'm happy to admit that I haven't actually seen Wednesday, despite it being the biggest series that Netflix has ever produced (at least in terms of immediate popularity).

The show's now in the mid-season break that has become fairly typical for Netflix's marquee releases, with its second season taking a pause so that people can catch up. That means more hype for the second part of the season, of course, which arrives on 3 September – so here's a hype-building trailer that makes me think I've been missing out.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer opens with Wednesday in a hospital bed, presumably recovering from her exertions in the first half of the season. That expectation is upended, though, when it becomes clear that she's actually in some sort of limbo or dream state, talking to last season's villainous school headmistress, played by Gwendoline Christy with trademark glee.

It turns out that Weems is back as Wednesday's spirit guide, a position that Jenna Ortega's young antiheroine didn't even want filled by now has to put up with. She'll be there as a vocal witness while Wednesday tries to put things right as the stakes get higher and higher, with the threat of Tyler Galpin still looming in the background, and his hyde alter-ego becoming scarier and scarier.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Look, I'm not going to lie – that previous paragraph required a bit of research on my part, and I'm still only partially sure of what half the words mean. Everything I read, though, confirmed that Wednesday seems right up my street, with a mock gothic tone that speaks to me and a cast that's clearly having huge fun playing larger-than-life roles.

The good news is that I've got a few weeks to re-enable my Netflix membership if I do indeed decide to take the plunge, and that I'll have literally millions of fellow fans if so. The show continues to set records for Netflix in terms of the hours people have spent watching it since the first part of Season 2 came out.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors