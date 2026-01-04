Netflix might have made December 2025 very much the month of Stranger Things, but now that we're into 2026 it has other shows and movies on its mind, at long last. One of the very biggest, of course, is Bridgerton, which has repeatedly smashed records as it's grown season-on-season.

With its continuing anthology-style selection of romantic stories set in a heavily fictionalised version of Regency Britain, the show's now warming up for a fourth outing, and it finally dropped a proper trailer on Christmas day itself. If, like me, you missed that completely thanks to your own festive plans, here it is for you.

We've known the outline of this season for ages, thanks to a sustained campaign of teasers starting last summer, but this is the first time we've been able to see more than mere hints of its ballrooms and sweeping love story. It confirms once again that this will be the story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Sophie's a mere maid, making her by far the lowest-class heroine that the series has yet turned its attention to, and the way she falls under the gaze of an eligible Bridgerton boy seems to be cribbed pretty directly from Cinderella. She decides to give up on her jealousy of the masquerade ball being planned, instead infiltrating it in disguise, only to end up dancing one-on-one with Benedict himself.

From there we'll clearly get a lovely romantic chase as Benedict tries to figure out which eligible lady he was wooing behind her mask – without realising for at least some of that time that it wasn't a high-class lady at all. Meanwhile, you can doubtless expect subplots involving a whole heap of other romances, including some that were kindled in previous seasons.

The fourth season will kick off in two waves – Part 1 coming on 29 January, then Part 2 debuting on 26 February. Both will almost certainly do huge numbers for Netflix, and be part of a blockbuster start to the year for fans of romance TV.

