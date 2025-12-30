Neftlix's huge movie trailer dropped over Christmas – I missed it, did you?
The Peaky Blinders movie is on its way
Depending on how you've planned out your festive period, you might now be slowly surfacing from the food coma of Christmas, like me. That means a bit of grogginess and the fun experience of trying to work out what you missed while you were watching your favourite movies, inhaling food and exchanging gifts.
Well, in the case of Netflix, you missed one of the biggest trailers it's released in ages, as it starts to properly tease the long-awaited return of Peaky Blinders in the form of a full movie sequel. It'll star the now Oscar-winning Cillian Murphy in a return to possibly his most iconic role.
We've known about The Immortal Man for years now, but it's been a long wait for this first teaser trailer, and a glimpse at Tommy Shelby in action once more. It opens with him in self-imposed exile after the events of the TV series' finale, estranged from his surviving family and living with the guilt of all that he did to get ahead.
Nothing lasts forever, though, and it looks like the tides of domestic politics will pull him back to Birmingham again, although exactly what will incite things isn't clear from this short teaser. We get tiny moments from various scenes and situations, though, and at least one shows a group of men throwing what look like Nazi salutes, suggesting that Tommy's beef with the far-right hasn't gone anywhere.
The movie looks like it'll up the ante from the already fairly explosive series, too, with bigger set-pieces and, well, explosions – but we hardly get a look at anyone except Tommy thanks to some frenetic editing. There's the merest glance at Barry Keoghan at one point, and a tiny bit of Sophie Rundle as Ada, but nothing to really firmly establish what the plot will be.
Then again, the trailer concludes by underlining the release date of 6 March 2026, so we've got months to go, and there's every likelihood that we'll get a longer and fuller trailer early on in 2026. So, if you're a paid-up Peaky Blinders fan, this is the start of a very exciting period for you.
