"The superhero team up I didn't know I needed": Prime Video's new action movie gets a full trailer

It's been quite a long time since Amazon figured out a good formula for its Prime Video original movies – or, at least, for a bunch of them. It clearly knows by now that people want big crowd-pleasing action movies on a relatively regular cadence, and it's been providing that for a few years.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

Right on cue, therefore, it's now ramping up the publicity for its latest big tentpole movie, The Wrecking Crew, which features not just one but two of Hollywood's biggest leading men (in literal terms): Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. They're playing brothers who are forced off the rails after their father dies.

The Wrecking Crew – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you watch the trailer embedded above, though, you'll quickly see that my one-line description is a bit of a simplification. The film's set in Hawaii, and sees Bautista returning from a straight-laced existence in the mainland US to see his far looser brother (Momoa) and to bury their dad.

Things go sideways quickly, though, when a gang of Yakuza thugs try to kill them both – for reasons that aren't immediately obvious to them. It becomes clear that their father might have had some secrets that he died with, though, and from there we'll get what looks like a really fun cat-and-mouse action movie.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It'll include all the staples, in fact – car chases, helicopters, and what looks like a huge arsenal of weapons. What's likely to make it sink or swim, though, is the chemistry between Momoa and Bautista. From the looks of things, there are very positive signs there, with this trailer full of back-and-forth between them.

The movie's pretty close to its release date now, with 28 January being the day when you'll be able to load it up on Prime Video, if you're a subscriber. If you're not, then maybe this is the sort of thing to persuade you to try a month out – or to check out one of the other contenders on our list of the best streaming services on the planet right now.

It's fair to say that the likes of Apple TV have more cerebral offerings than The Wrecking Crew, but then again, sometimes we want dumb fun.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors