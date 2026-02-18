Apple CarPlay might finally get Apple TV streaming in-car soon – no word on Netflix though

Quick Summary Your car could soon get a neat upgrade from Apple. That's because a long-awaited feature for Apple CarPlay could arrive in the next update.

If you're the kind of person who meticulously remembers every detail, you may recall a feature slated for Apple CarPlay at the advent of iOS 26. That suggested that support for watching videos in a parked car was coming.

However, while the other slated features arrived pretty swiftly, this one didn't. Now, we might have some news about the arrival of that one, which will offer something to look forward to for fans of Apple TV.

That's because the feature looks set to arrive as part of iOS 26.4, according to a string of backend code spotted by a user on Twitter. That string simply reads, "When you're not driving, sign in to Apple TV on iPhone."

If that proves true, it'll be a handy addition to the offering. It's certainly not the first instance of such technology, with many automotive manufacturers offering the opportunity to enjoy some entertainment while the car is parked – something led by EV manufacturers to enjoy while charging.

It's worth saying, of course, that this isn't a cast-iron guarantee that the features will arrive in a new update, though it is a good sign. However, there could still be a further stumbling block for those eager to use the feature in the near future.

Found in 26.4: Apple TV is seemingly coming to CarPlay!"When you're not driving, sign in to Apple TV on iPhone"

As reported by 9to5Mac, the feature will need to be enabled by automotive manufacturers before it works. That could mean only some cars support the feature right away, with others having to wait for the switch to be flicked.

There's also nothing to suggest that other apps will be supported at this point. Things like Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video are more commonplace than Apple TV, though it's entirely possible that they'll gain support down the line.

If that does happen, I think it could be a really big moment. While other car manufacturers have done their own thing, this would affect every user of an iPhone and a car with a CarPlay unit, which is much more wide-reaching.