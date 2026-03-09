This CarPlay and Android Auto adapter helps turn your car into a Tesla – adds wireless Netflix streaming and more

Quick Summary Indian company Portonics has launched a CarPlay and Android Auto adapter that not only adds wireless connectivity to your car, but the ability to watch streaming services on your in-car infotainment display. The Tune Prime is seemingly only available in India at present, but we're hoping it rolls out globally soon.

There's a new in-car accessory that offers much more than your typical wireless CarPlay or Android Auto adapter. It gives you many more features, including the sort of entertainment options offered by Tesla models.

That's because the Tune Prime from Portronics isn't just an adapter for CarPlay and Android Auto, it's a complete in-car computer with wireless connectivity. It runs on the Snapdragon 662, there's 64GB of internal storage, and it's Android-powered, with full access to the Play Store and streamers, like Netflix and YouTube.

That means it can not only be a bridge to mirror your smartphone on the display (with full functionality available, according to Autoevolution), but it's a computer for your car, allowing many more options.

The hardware here also includes options for microSD storage expansion, as well as a SIM card, while the device has its own GPS. It also enables straight screen mirroring (outside of CarPlay and Android Auto), so it's definitely a versatile beast. And there are USB ports, for good measure.

Because it supports the Play Store it can run Google Maps or Waze natively, so if you didn’t want to use your phone, it will provide native navigation options for you.

But because it has access to all of Android's apps, you can use it for YouTube, Netflix and any other streaming service you might subscribe to. That's not designed for watching on the move, of course, but when parked, either when charging or because you spend a lot of time in your car.

Whether there's any block to using the apps when driving remains unknown, but we really hope that there is.

Tune Prime pricing and availability

The Tune Prime has launched in India for about £200 / $270 (currently with a heavy discount though, that makes it closer to £100 / $130), although it doesn't appear to be available to buy globally at present.

There's currently no support for video streaming apps in Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as the key focus is on navigation, communication and music. But with brands like Tesla offering movie streaming and gaming when parked and charging the car, there's a growing demand for these sorts of services.

Google has previously said that it's going to be enabling streaming at some point in the future for exactly that reason, so that those charging EVs can make better use of their time when sitting in the car. After all, many cars now have Dolby Atmos sound systems, so why not take advantage of it?