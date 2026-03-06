Invoke the spirit of the 70s with Leak's new retro audio streamer

Quick Summary Modern tech meets vintage design in the new Leak TruStream. This audio streamer is housed in a retro casing, to disguise its true capabilities.

Modern audio streamers are incredible pieces of kit. Similar in idea to the hi-fi rigs of old, these devices allow you to stream from your preferred music supplier, but still enjoy the full-range, hi-fidelity sound of your favourite speakers.

If you're looking for something with this kind of feature set, but a much more retro appearance, the latest device from Leak might be right up your street. For those unfamiliar with the brand, Leak is a vintage British audio manufacturer, which re-emerged in 2020.

(Image credit: Leak HiFi)

The newer products have updated technology, but retain the vintage looks for a really appealing product. The new device is called the Leak TruStream, and integrates streaming and a DAC in a nicely unassuming box.

That's covered in a walnut veneer, which looks really lovely and should be relatively timeless. The front panel is also quite unassuming, with minimal dials and buttons on show.

Fortunately, the rear of the device is where the modernity is on full show, housing a smorgasbord of inputs and outputs to hook up just about anything you can think of.

(Image credit: Leak HiFi)

Dual-band wi-fi and gigabit ethernet are included for network streaming, while there's also a USB-C port and a pair of USB-A ports for hooking up storage devices and computers. There's also optical and coaxial S/PDIF outputs, balanced XLRs and single-ended RCA outputs for connecting to an analogue amplifier.

There's even a built-in headphone amp, to allow users to plug in their favourite pair of cans in for a solo listening session. Playback up to 32-bit/768kHz is available, with pretty much every format you could think of supported.

Available in April, the unit will cost £999 (approx. €1,150 / US$1,350 / AU$1,900) which is fairly decent for a unit with these capabilities. Whether you want to add a retro touch to your rig, or simply enjoy music in the simplest, high-quality way possible, this is worth a look.