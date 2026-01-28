Ruark Audio is celebrating its 40th birthday with this exquisite, all-in-one luxury audio solution

Quick Summary Ruark Audio is celebrating its 40th anniversary with another Made in England product. That takes the R810 radiogram and gives it a luxurious makeover.

If you're someone who really loves music beyond all else, high-end audio equipment is a must. Between the added fidelity, the gorgeous design and the perfectly tuned architecture, you'll find a range of products which indulge your senses.

That's perhaps no more evident than with the Ruark Audio R810. An all-in-one radiogram is about the last thing you'd expect to see in 2026, and yet it feels equally well fitting for those who seek a luxurious audio solution.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the brand, it has unveiled the R810 MiE – a new version made in England, and limited to just 50 pieces in each of two finish options. The units are crafted by Storm Furniture, and are then assembled, tested and packed at the brand's Southend HQ.

Available in both Penta-Chord Walnut and Leaf-Line Oak finishes, these models go a step beyond what even the standard R810 offers. Each makes use of marquetry in its design, and is unique as a result.

Once the panelling is sorted, each unit is then finished with multiple layers of lacquer. Those layers are hand-sanded in between, creating a lustrous finish – perfect for elevating whichever space you end up putting it in.

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Each of the models will also feature an engraved, wooden plaque on the rear panel, which serves as proof of the authenticity of the piece.

Beyond the finishing, those lucky enough to get their hands on one will be getting the same fantastic technology inside as the standard model. That allows for streaming from a range of popular music streaming platforms, as well as audio inputs for a suite of other formats. That includes record players, TVs, CD players and more.

So, what will the Ruark Audio R810 MiE edition set you back? Well, a fair bit – £6,495 (approx. €7,500 / US$8,900 / AU$12,800) to be precise. That's no small change, but for those who want to fill their lives with exclusive luxury, this is one of the best ways to do it.