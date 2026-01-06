New Audio-Technica turntable is an exercise in timeless minimalism

Quick Summary Audio-Technica has unveiled a new turntable at CES 2026. The Audio-Technica AT-LP7X is beautifully designed and infinitely customisable.

Audiophiles rejoice! CES 2026 is here, and that means you're going to see a suite of new audio products hitting the market this week.

We've already seen some of the more consumer-grade releases, with new earbuds like the JBL Soundgear Clips unveiled yesterday. Now, Audio-Technica has unveiled a new turntable which makes use of a beautiful, minimalist design.

The AT-LP7X is a fully manual, belt-drive turntable, and is aimed at music lovers who value precision engineering. The matte black finish sits atop an MDF plinth and a 20mm acrylic platter, which is specifically designed to minimise noise and oscillations by dampening vibration.

The model also makes use of spring-based isolation feet to keep things free of unwanted vibrations. There's also an external power supply, which should keep unwanted noise out of the system.

The J-shaped tonearm is an instant nostalgia hit, inspired by the brand's turntables from the 60s and 70s. That also features a dual-axis gimbal and precision bearings, and comes pre-mounted with the AT-VM95E cartridge.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

There are lots of customisation options on offer, though, meaning you can really tweak this turntable to your own liking. Any of the VM95 series cartridges will fit on here, with swappable subcounterweights to match.

You can also adjust the vertical tracking angle and an anti-skate control, for complete personalisation of the playback. There's also a built-in switchable phono pre-amplifier, which should ensure integration with just about any system.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £679 / €799 (approx. US$920 / AU$1,350), this is unlikely to be anyone's first turntable, but it could make a decent upgrade for anyone getting more serious about their hi-fi setup. The timeless design and customisation options should also ensure it can remain a part of your setup for years to come.