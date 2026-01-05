Pro-Ject's latest turntable is a step-up model for those who want to treat their records more seriously

Quick Summary Pro-Ject has introduced a high-end model in its beginner-friendly Debut turntable range. The Debut Reference 10 is for those looking to upgrade their system and have a spare grand to spend.

While the Pro-Ject Debut range of turntables may have been around since 1999, a new treat is still all too rare – so this latest model is met with excitement.

In fact, the brand currently tops our best record players guide – and features in there more than once. This is a name synonymous with high-quality vinyl playback which it makes available to more people than just professionals.

Its latest – the Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10 – aims to bring that quality to an even more premium level, while remaining relatively affordable thanks to some newly designed tech upgrades.

While the design is still minimal and as attractive as ever, there have been some important new features added to this model.

You can expect a new hybrid carbon and aluminium tonearm – something totally fresh for this range of turntables.

The cartridge is also on the upgrade list, now featuring a Pick It PRO Balanced, which offers a "true balanced" signal transmission.

Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10: upgrades and price

The Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10 also offers a resonance-free acrylic platter with a diamond-cut sub-platter. Add that to the power generator, with a totally new clean sine wave motor, and you can expect enhanced speed stability.

The bearing block is also newly designed, with a TPE damped aluminium counterweight and adaptive anti-shaking mechanism in the back.

Adjustments are possible with three height adjustable feet, plus a fully adjustable tonearm for both azimuth and vertical tracking angles.

While the setup is manual, you can change between 33 and 45 RPM with a switch. An MDF chassis was chosen for its vibration reduction capabilities. While all visible diamond cut metal remains premium and the RCA outs are gold plated.

The Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10 is priced above its EVO 2 range but below its top-end models, at €1,199 (about £1,047 / $1,410).