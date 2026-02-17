Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro look to be a solid companion for the forthcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra

Quick Summary Samsung is launching new phones next week – and that's not all. Fresh reports show off the new earbuds also slated to launch.

With a big Samsung event coming up next week, many will be looking to the torrent of leaks and rumours for an idea of what's to come. And while many of those we've seen thus far relate to the brand's impending Android phone launches, it doesn't look like those will be the only things unveiled.

The latest leak from a blog called SammyGuru has showcased a pair of new earbuds from the brand, and they look very different to what we've seen before. The report shows a range of images of what is said to be the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro – a successor the the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro we saw last year.

The design is the most striking difference, with stems which appear flatter than the round design of previous generations. It's an odd look, though it's possibly just because it's so different to what we see from other brands.

The case also get reworked, with a flat, squarish case that sees the buds sit face down, as opposed to the stems-down approach of the last model. The case is shown with a clear top section, which folds over to create a neat little pebble-shaped unit.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SammyGuru) (Image credit: SammyGuru) (Image credit: SammyGuru)

The rear of the case includes a USB-C port, and a small button which is presumably used for pairing. The report also says it will "reportedly [help] locate your connected phone by making it ring," which might point to some kind of find my device integration.

Elsewhere, it mentions automatic noise adjustment, head gesture controls and a real-time interpreter function. The latter can reportedly be triggered solely from the stems, which is handy.

It also suggests that we can expect an IP57 water and dust resistance rating, while there's said to be around 26 hours of battery life. All of that sounds pretty compelling – I'm excited to see what is launched!