Sony WF-1000XM6 teased with launch date – what do the AirPods Pro rivals have in store?

Quick Summary Sony is set to launch some new earbuds this week. It could be the WF-1000XM6's, and that's a very exciting prospect for audio lovers.

If you're interested in getting a pair of the best earbuds on the market, I'd encourage you to hang on just a little longer. That's because a fresh leak has just emerged from Sony, teasing that a new pair of earbuds will be launched on the 12 February.

That's just a few days away, and is likely to showcase the brand's successor the the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. It's a big deal – as anyone who knows a thing or two about consumer audio will attest, the brand is always at or about the top of the pile.

Unfortunately, there's very little we can actually gleam from the video itself. The six-second clip simply shows a few angles of a dimly-lit, open earbuds case, so we'll need to wait for some extra official material before we can decide if they're any good.

Still, I'd wager that they probably are. Prior to the current XM5 release, the Sony WF1000XM4 earbuds were widely regarded as one of the best picks out there. And while the XM5 release was still good it was perhaps a little more incremental than enthusiasts would have hoped.

Coming 02/12 at 8 a.m. PT 👀 - YouTube Watch On

With that in mind, I'd anticipate a more comprehensive update this time out. It's also pertinent as there are a slew of other brand's which have really improved in that time. Options like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds and the JBL Tour Pro 3 have made themselves at home in my personal rotation, and that's only the tip of the iceberg.

While we can't tell too much from the video, one thing we can see is that there appears to be a new case design employed. The previous generation was like a little pebble, complete with smooth edges and soft, curved lines.

This video appears to show a much squarer frame, which should make it easier to stand up. It could also mean additional real estate within the case to improve battery life, though that's entirely conjecture at this point.

With the buds set to launch on Thursday, we'll be keeping a close eye on what's on offer.