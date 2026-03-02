A new Sonos speaker leaks and could become your new portable Play-thing

Quick Summary A leaked Sonos speaker sounds like the ultimate luxury portable speaker. It sits between the current Move 2 and Roam 2 speakers.

The world of Bluetooth speakers has seen a lot of action recently. I've been enjoying testing the Majority Move M1, which is surely one of the most affordable options on the market right now.

But if you've got deeper pockets, there may be something new coming to satiate your appetite. A new leak shows a new Sonos speaker, which is called the Sonos Play.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the device was first leaked on the Best Buy website, and – at least at the time of writing – is still showing up on Reddit. The device is described as a smaller version of the Sonos Move 2 speaker, with a loop on the back of the device to make it easier to carry around.

It's said to enjoy a 24-hour battery life and an IP67 water resistance rating, which should make it a useful choice for those looking to take the party on hikes or longer excursions. The relatively minimalist back panel also shows an aux input, as well as a USB-C port. Images also show it on a wireless charging base.

The listing also suggested a release date of the 31st of March for the speaker, which means we could see it officially unveiled in just a few short weeks. The listing itself showed up on the Canadian version of the site, priced at CA$399.99 (approx. £220 / €250 / US$300 / AU$415).

That's quite an attractive price point for a speaker of this ilk, and sits neatly between the Move 2 and the Sonos Roam 2. It looks to be about as large as you'd want any kind of portable device to be – any larger and it would probably be more hassle than its worth.

All in all, that sounds like a really exciting new product from the brand, which has had a troubled time in the last few years. Hopefully this marks the beginning of a return to previous highs.

