Don't be surprised if Anker's new headphones end up being a value star

The Soundcore Space 2 could be superb value

Anker Soundcore Space 2
(Image credit: Anker)

Anker's Soundcore lineup has been a sleeper hit in the last couple of years, culminating in the excellent Space One Pro headphones from late 2023, which have gone on to find something of a cult following. They're super impressive for their price, and almost certainly made rival headphone-makers sweat a little.

Now, at MWC in Barcelona, Anker is adding a new pair to the range, in the form of the Soundcore Space 2, which again comes at an extremely competitive price and promises some major sonic upgrades.

The headphones will cost £129.99 in the UK, $129.99 in the US, and €129.99 in the EU, and they'll be available from 21 April, apparently, in three colours: white, black and a tasteful minty green. I'll aim to have them tested and reviewed as soon as possible, too, to see if they're the value star I think they might be.

