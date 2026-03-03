Astell&Kern's new premium Hi-Res digital audio player personally customises the sound to your ears

Quick Summary The newest Astell&Kern hi-res audio player is perfect for anyone looking to personalise their listening experience. Users can perform a hearing test to get things exactly right for their ears.

The world of hi-res digital audio players seems to have exploded recently. It's not hard to see why – after the resurgence of vinyl records and cassette tapes, the MP3 player resurgence was always bound to happen.

Of course, these playback much higher quality files than your old Walkman or iPod – and the latest launch from Astell&Kern could sound another level better again. That's because the PD20 player is crafted in collaboration with a Swedish company called Audiodo.

They're experts in the field of personalised audio, and that's exactly what is offered on the new model. Using a pair of dedicated earphones, users will be able to perform a hearing test, which can shape the sonic output to suit your ears specifically.

Similar technology can often be found in some earbuds and headphones, though not to this level of precision, according to Astell & Kern. It's also worth noting that those are directly at the headphone level, where this is baked into the player, meaning you can enjoy the benefits across a wide range of IEMs, earbuds, headphones, speakers and more.

You'll also be able to choose between three different options in the amp section of the device. That includes a Class A option, a Class AB option and a hybrid of the two, with the Class A and hybrid modes offering a selectable low, medium or high setting for the amplifier current.

The device also makes use of a quad-DAC design, which uses four independently operating DACs for optimal performance. The model also offers Audiosphere technology, which goes beyond standard two-channel stereo arrangements for greater spatial immersion.

Elsewhere, you'll find a cool 256GB of internal storage, with the option for up to 2TB more via a MicroSD card. Priced at £1,799 / US$1,970 (approx. €2,060 / AU$3,400) this is more affordable than some of the other models in the brand's catalogue, and should offer a capable option for those seeking a personalised audio experience.