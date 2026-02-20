This retro cassette player features something which is going to be very important to Pink Floyd fans

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Quick Summary
We Are Rewind has just announced another limited edition cassette player.
Pink Floyd fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for this one.
If you're a fan of retro audio tech, you'll already be aware of the We Are Rewind cassette players. Those have made headlines in recent months thanks to special edition models made to celebrate Duran Duran and Elvis.
Now, there's another special edition model coming – and it's going to mean big things for Pink Floyd fans. That's because this model features the iconic prism of light artwork from the band's album Dark Side of the Moon.
It's not the only thing for fans of the band to enjoy, either. The set also includes a specially mastered cassette of the iconic album, which will only be available in this bundle. That's produced in association with Sony, and is going to make it a must-have for collectors and fans of the band.
There's another change here, too. While the buttons on the standard We Are Rewind models are crafted from plastic, these ones are metal. I must say, I've never thought that the standard buttons felt bad in use, but it's always nice to get a more premium material.
I've been using mine – the standard variant the brand offers – for a couple of months now, and the overall experience has been really positive. It gives a nice hit of nostalgia, and it simple to use – even for someone who (narrowly) missed the cassette wave at the first time of asking.
This particular variant will be available from May, and costs £149 / US$199 (approx. €170 / AU$285). That's only about £20 more costly than the standard versions of the player, and actually a hair less than the other limited edition models from the brand.
Personally, I think that adds up to impressive value – especially when you consider the global appeal of Pink Floyd and this particular piece of artwork. In fact, I'd wager that it's worth opting for this one just for the included cassette.
