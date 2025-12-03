There's nothing as gloriously 80s as a Duran Duran Walkman-alike covered in sparkles

Quick Summary We Are Rewind has revealed a special edition cassette player that you will really want if you're a Duran Duran fan. The deck comes with the Pop Trash album on cassette to mark its 25-year anniversary, and is covered in sparkles.

We thought we’d seen it all this festive period after Xbox announced its special edition Crocs, but then We Are Rewind unveiled an exclusive collaboration with Duran Duran for a special-edition cassette player.

Renowned for its portable tape decks, including the GB-001 boombox, the retro-inspired brand has created its latest Walkman-alike to celebrate the anniversary of Duran Duran’s Pop Trash album. You even get a copy on cassette to re-live the songs 25 years later.

What is the WE-001 Duran Duran Special Edition and what does it come with?

The WE-001 Duran Duran Special Edition cassette player has been designed to capture the band’s iconic style, as well as the era where its cassettes defined a generation. But as with other We Are Rewind products, it’s been optimised for 2025, as you might expect.

It is claimed to offer true Hi-Fi sound, with a headphone amplifier that has been designed with cassette playback in mind. And everything's packed within an aluminium build.

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)

There are some extra features too, bringing it into the modern day. This includes Bluetooth connectivity to enable you to listen through Bluetooth headphones or speakers, and a belt clip if you fancy a cassette player as an accessory.

There’s a rechargeable battery too, which should give you around 12 hours on a single charge. But best of all, it comes with a pencil included in the box for when you want to manually rewind the tape when it unspools (something we all had to do back in the day).

"When Pop Trash was originally released, the internet was in its infancy and streaming really wasn't a thing. Who knew that 25 years later, a cassette player would be a fitting way to celebrate its anniversary,”said Duran Duran's creative art director, Andrew Day.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The team at We Are Rewind bent over backwards to make sure this wonderful collaboration with the band was a truly fitting one. The result is something that's a lot more 'Pop', and a lot less 'Trash'."

The WE-001 Duran Duran Special Edition will cost £149 in the UK, €169 in Europe and $199 in the US. It is available through We Are Rewind.