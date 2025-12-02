What do you get the Apple fan who has everything? This little beauty is a good bet
The Kokogol Maclock is even on sale right now, at almost half price
Quick Summary
Accessory maker Kokogol has created a mini alarm clock in the shape and style of the classic 1984 Apple Macintosh.
Its display can show the time, calendar and even the classic Mac smiley face – and it's just $29.99 during the early bird sales period.
Kokogol is renowned for its Apple accessories and fun gadgets, and its super cute bedside clock in the shape of an old school Mac is one of its finest moments.
The Kokogol Maclock is a small recreation of the 1984 Apple Macintosh that serves as a digital desktop alarm clock. It has a digital display that's capable of showing a calendar, current time or Susan Kare’s original Happy Macintosh icon (thanks 9to5Mac) and the even better news is that it's reduced as an early-bird special.
For just $29.99 (normal price $49.99), you even get the clock in packaging that pays homage to the legendary computer, case stickers to add further retro validity, and a tiny plastic floppy disk you can slide into the front slot.
The Maclock is battery operated and charged via USB-C. Kokogol claims that the battery can last up to 60 days on a single charge, when not using the backlight.
The company will ship abroad but you do also need to take into account shipping fees. For me (yep, I've ordered one myself), it cost an extra £9 in delivery costs to the UK. But considering the sale price, that still came in at around £30 – which is great for such a nicely created slice of history.
If you really want to push the Apple boat out, Kokogol also has an old school Mac-inspired 13-in-1 desktop dock, and a retro docking station for an M4 Mac mini. And if you're more a Windows kind-of person, there's a MiniToo Retro PC-style Bluetooth speaker and alarm clock.
Those are all also reduced on the company's website at the minute, as part of the brand's Black Friday sale which still seems to be rolling on. That could end soon, however, so you might need to be quick.
