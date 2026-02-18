Privacy Display could be jumping from Samsung to Apple sooner than expected

Quick Summary Apple is rumoured to upgrade future MacBooks with a Privacy Display that hides your screen from anyone nearby. This tech effectively reduces the screen viewing angle, so only you can see what's on show. Sound familiar? This is already being shown off in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and is expected to hit Apple in 2029.

Apple will reportedly introduce a new Privacy Display onto future MacBooks that would make prying eyes useless, as it keeps your screen hidden.

The idea, expected to appear on the best MacBooks in the coming years, is to reduce screen visibility to ensure maximum privacy. Sat close to someone in public? This screen tech will mean even if they glance at your screen, all they will see is a black display.

By simply reducing the viewing angle it will mean privacy for the main user, without the need to sacrifice any screen quality. That could make laptop use in public – on packed trains and in coffee shops – a far more accessible process than it currently can be limited to.

What does this mean for the new MacBook?

At this stage a Privacy Display is already a reality – it'll launch with the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra next week. Now trusted leaker Ice Universe has taken to X to suggest Apple will be lining up the tech in future.

If and when this arrives on MacBooks, it should mean even accessing sensitive data like work emails, passwords or personal messages, are all possible in public.

While this is a great bit of tech on a smartphone, the idea of scaling that up to laptop sized screens is really exciting. From watching movies to viewing images, far more is possible without the fear of being judged, no matter where you find yourself.

The Privacy Display, which will likely offer an option to toggle it on and off – as it will on Samsung devices – could potentially be set to work at certain times, locations, on apps or even on specified networks.

This could mean an automated setup that allows you to feel secure in the knowledge that the MacBook will keep what you're seeing for your eyes only, no matter where you are.

When this arrives on Apple MacBooks may be less exciting. The rumours suggest we might have to wait until 2029 until it lands.

This is disappointing when you consider Samsung is already rolling it out. But maybe Samsung is holding onto that unique offering for a bit longer, before sharing with the competition.