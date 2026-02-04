iPhone Fold exposed in major leak – cameras and design features detailed

This is the best insight yet into Apple's first foldable

Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in News
Apple iPhone Air
(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)
Quick Summary

The iPhone Fold looks set to arrive this year – and now we know even more about it.

The latest leak gives us a slew of information about the device.

2026 looks set to be a big year for the iPhone, with a slew of fairly major shake-ups suggested. That includes the relegation of the base model from the brand's autumnal launch event, in favour of a rumoured release early in the new year.

Now, one of the most comprehensive leaks yet has given us an unprecedented look at the handset, over half a year before it's expected to be on shelves. The information comes from a Weibo post, and gives us a slew of details about the handset.

First things first, let's talk buttons. Those are all arranged on the right hand side of the handset, similar to the layout of models like the Honor Magic V5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which will likely take some getting used to for long-term iPhone users.

The model retains the power button – which also houses a Touch ID module – and the camera button on that side, too. It could be pretty crowded on that one side, from the sounds of it.

A mock up of the iPhone Fold

(Image credit: Momentary Digital via Weibo)

Next, lets move onto cameras. The front-facing module makes use of a single, round hole-punch design. On the rear, a pair of sensors are built into a bar which runs horizontally along the top of the right-hand panel.

It's not dissimilar to what we saw on the iPhone Air, though the report suggests that all of the models will have this bar in black, regardless of the colour of the handset. Speaking of colours, there are said to be two options, with only a white confirmed in the report. I'd wager that black stands a good chance of being the other.

All in all, it's an exciting suite of information about the handset. While there's nothing too surprising about the information included here, it does help us to build a picture of what could be coming later this year.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

