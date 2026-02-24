Nothing breaks the mould with the Phone (4a) – reveals the whole phone ahead of launch, and here it is

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (4a) has been revealed in an official photo online. The design shows off the new Glyph Bar, triple camera and the translucent effect.

Nothing is a brand with a difference and that applies to its marketing as much as its phones. And in an unlikely move, Nothing has revealed the design of the forthcoming Nothing Phone (4a), due to launch on 5 March 2026.

This takes the sting out of potential leaks, showcasing the fresh new design which follows along from previous Nothing devices where transparency is a feature.

The phone shows off a triple camera arrangement, with CEO and founder Carl Pei previously saying that the (a) models are traditionally Nothing's biggest seller. His aim has been to level them up to get closer to a flagship experience.

There's not too much to discern from the device, but it's certainly a great looking phone, a palate cleanser in a world of black handsets that all look the same.

There are a couple of interesting details, including a button on the left-hand side of the phone, likely an Essential Key to access AI-powered content capture features, while there appears to be an interesting evolution of the Glyph lights that the brand is known for.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Instead of LED strips, there is a now Glyph Bar, which has nine individual mini LEDs, said to be 40% brighter than the equivalents on the Nothing Phone (3a).

Nothing says that they are designed for a "more natural, neutral, bleed-free glow" and they certainly add an interesting feature to the device.

Exactly how the Glyph Bar can be customised remains to be seen, but it's likely to tie into software features on the phone for more interesting notifications.

Aside from showing off the complete design and talking about the Glyph Bar, Nothing has been hinting at an experiment with colour – regularly showing off blue and pink elements, in addition to black and white.

There have also been yellow dots used in the previous tease. It's likely that there will be a range of colours, which might add some interest to devices that have, for the main part, been either black or white.

It's expected that the Nothing Phone (4a) will run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 hardware, offer a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and have a triple camera that's similar to that on the Nothing Phone (3a). It's expected that the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will launch at the same time.

The battery has previously been hinted at 5,400mAh, with 50W wired charging, while much of the focus will be on Nothing OS, the custom user interface that sits over Android. This looks to create a slicker and more personalised experience than other phones.

Everything will be revealed on 5 March.