This screen tech can save your phone from repeated drops – and it's coming to Motorola first

Quick Summary Corning has announced its latest cover glass – Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 – and Motorola’s Razr Fold will be first to feature it. The cover glass has been said to survive at least 20 repeated drops, including on asphalt/tarmac.

There have been a number of big announcements from Mobile World Congress (MWC) this week, from the unveiling of Honor’s Robot Phone to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. But there have been a couple of quieter reveals too, with one in particular that could make future phones more durable.

Corning’s latest cover glass has been announced as Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, and the first phone to feature it is the Motorola Razr Fold. Many of the most recent flagship phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, have the previous generation of Corning’s Gorilla Glass, so it’s likely the Razr Fold will be just the first of many smartphones with its protection.

What does the new Corning Gorilla Glass offer?

According to 9to5Google, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 will be able to handle repeated drops for years. So, if you’re one of those people who drops your phone more often than you would care to admit, you should probably consider looking for the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 in the specs of your next smartphone.

“Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 demonstrated substantial advantages in repeated drop scenarios,” said the company about its new tech.

“In Corning lab tests, the material survived at least 20 repeated drops from one metre onto surfaces simulating asphalt – a common surface where devices are dropped.

"In contrast, a competitive aluminosilicate glass typically failed on the first drop, underscoring the long-term durability benefits enabled by Corning’s glass ceramic technology.”

The new glass was demonstrated in drop tests at Mobile World Congress itself, with company representatives dropping it from several feet in the air onto an asphalt-like surface, and the test device survived unscathed.

As for the Motorola Razr Fold's other specifications, it has a 6.6-inch external display that opens out to an 8.1-inch internal display.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powers the book-style foldable, while a 6,000mAh battery keeps things ticking along. It comes in a couple of colour options, and there’s a special FIFA edition, which includes the Moto Pen Ultra and a World Cup ticket.

I was told during the Motorola briefing at MWC that the Razr Fold would be available in certain markets from 13 April so there’s a couple of months to wait still, but we wouldn’t be surprised if more devices featuring the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 are announced before then.