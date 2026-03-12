Satechi's OnTheGo Foldable Stand Hub just became an iPad owners best friend
And any other USB-C tablet for that matter
Quick Summary
Satechi has launched a new tablet stand and hub all-in-one that makes for a great travel accessory
The OntheGo Foldable Stand Hub keeps your tablet upright, has a multitude of ports and will fold flat to fit neatly in your bag when you're done.
If you thought the new iPad Air (M4) was the only exciting thing to happen in the world of tablets this month, then you thought wrong. Sure, the new iPad Air brings a bump in performance, extra memory and new connectivity upgrades, but there’s a new stand hub that could be the best accessory to accompany it.
The stand hub is named as such because it not only acts a stand for iPad, Android tablets or Windows tablets, but it has a hub at the bottom, giving you what is effectively a two-in-one accessory, and more really.
Made by Satechi and spotted by Yanko Design, the OntheGo Foldable Stand Hub claims to offer "every port you need on the go".Article continues below
The base has a 3.5mm audio jack on the right edge, and a microSD 4.0 reader and SD 4.0 reader on the left edge. At the back, you’ll find a USB-C data port, USB-C PD port, USB-A data port and an HDMI 2.0 port.
The USB-C and USB-A data ports deliver 10 Gbps on supported devices, while the HDMI port supports 4K@60Hz for tablets, laptops, and smartphones. The other USB-C port, meanwhile, allows 100W pass-through to keep your tablet charged during any marathon work or watching sessions you plan to take part in.
Even as a hub alone, the OntheGo Foldable Stand Hub would be a valuable accessory to your iPad or Android tablet, but as its name suggests, there is also a stand built into it.
This can be folded up to rest your tablet against and folded back down flat when you’re finished. It means you can snap the OntheGo Foldable Stand Hub shut when work is over for the day, pop it in your bag and be on your merry way.
The OntheGo Foldable Stand Hub works with a range of USB-C devices too, including iPads with USB-C, tablets, smartphones, laptops with USB-C, gaming consoles and Samsung DeX-supported devices.
It comes in black only, or Space Black as it is officially called, and it costs $79.99 (around £60).
