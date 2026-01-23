Quad Lock takes on YETI and Peak Design with its first backpack built for everyday carry and travel
The company steps outside its comfort zone as it enters a brand-new product category
Quad Lock has built its reputation on keeping your phone securely locked in place while you’re on the move.
From bike mounts to motorbike setups, car dashboards to desks, the brand’s case-based mounting system has become a familiar sight for cyclists, commuters and bike riders alike.
Now, Quad Lock is taking that protection-first mindset somewhere new by launching its first-ever backpack, the Traverse (26L), a clear expansion into the everyday carry/commuting/travel space.
The brand's move into backpacks feels less random when you look at the wider market.
Companies like Peak Design and YETI have spent years turning their specialist accessory-only range into full-blown carry ecosystems.
The Traverse suggests Quad Lock wants to follow a similar path by becoming part of your daily carry routine.
The new backpack is designed for daily use, with Quad Lock positioning it as an all-day carry solution for people walking, cycling or hopping on public transport.
Developed in partnership with Swedish expert in carry and transport gear, Thule, the 26-litre pack is said to focus on comfort, device protection and streamlined organisation rather than outdoor adventuring or lifestyle fashion.
A sleek black exterior keeps things low-key, while a Quad Lock blue interior is meant to improve visibility when rummaging for gear.
The bag features a thickly padded laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 16 inches, weather-resistant panels with a PFC-free DWR finish, and a breathable back panel with contoured shoulder straps and a sternum strap to reduce strain during long days on the move.
If the Traverse lands well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Quad Lock push further into carry gear.
The fact that the bag's name contains its volume (26L) suggests there will be more coming – and likely soon.
Pricing lands at £109.99 / AU$199 / €129.99 / $129.99, with pre-orders opening on 23 January 23 via Quad Lock.
To mark the launch, the brand is also offering a limited-time pre-order bundle that includes the Traverse Backpack alongside a Quad Lock accessory, plus a free MAG Bottle Mount.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
