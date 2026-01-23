Quad Lock takes on YETI and Peak Design with its first backpack built for everyday carry and travel

Quad Lock has built its reputation on keeping your phone securely locked in place while you’re on the move.

From bike mounts to motorbike setups, car dashboards to desks, the brand’s case-based mounting system has become a familiar sight for cyclists, commuters and bike riders alike.

Now, Quad Lock is taking that protection-first mindset somewhere new by launching its first-ever backpack, the Traverse (26L), a clear expansion into the everyday carry/commuting/travel space.

The brand's move into backpacks feels less random when you look at the wider market.

Companies like Peak Design and YETI have spent years turning their specialist accessory-only range into full-blown carry ecosystems.

The Traverse suggests Quad Lock wants to follow a similar path by becoming part of your daily carry routine.

(Image credit: Quad Lock)

The new backpack is designed for daily use, with Quad Lock positioning it as an all-day carry solution for people walking, cycling or hopping on public transport.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Developed in partnership with Swedish expert in carry and transport gear, Thule, the 26-litre pack is said to focus on comfort, device protection and streamlined organisation rather than outdoor adventuring or lifestyle fashion.

A sleek black exterior keeps things low-key, while a Quad Lock blue interior is meant to improve visibility when rummaging for gear.

(Image credit: Quad Lock)

The bag features a thickly padded laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 16 inches, weather-resistant panels with a PFC-free DWR finish, and a breathable back panel with contoured shoulder straps and a sternum strap to reduce strain during long days on the move.

If the Traverse lands well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Quad Lock push further into carry gear.

The fact that the bag's name contains its volume (26L) suggests there will be more coming – and likely soon.

Pricing lands at £109.99 / AU$199 / €129.99 / $129.99, with pre-orders opening on 23 January 23 via Quad Lock.

To mark the launch, the brand is also offering a limited-time pre-order bundle that includes the Traverse Backpack alongside a Quad Lock accessory, plus a free MAG Bottle Mount.