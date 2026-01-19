I thought Victorinox only made Swiss Army knives – I was wrong

If you're like me, you've been introduced to Victorinox through its multitools, the so-called 'Swiss Army knives'.

Some of you might even know that the brand also does excellent chef's knives.

However, in recent years, the company expanded into a category you might not have expected: bushcraft knives.

Launched in 2023, the range includes the Venture Knife Full Tang and its more advanced sibling, the Victorinox Venture Pro Bushcraft Knife.

These fixed-blade camping knives feature a full-tang drop-point blade in Sandvik 14C28N stainless steel, hardened to around 59 HRC to balance edge retention, toughness, and rust resistance.

(Image credit: Victorinox)

The base Venture is a simple, effective bushcraft blade; long enough for carving and general cutting, with a 90-degree spine for striking, and a sheath that can be used as a fire blow tube.

The base models carry a modest price tag and feel like a tidy all-around camp knife, especially considering the quality craftsmanship Victorinox brings to the table.

A different kind of red cross

The Pro version swaps in a more complete carrying system with integrated tools in the sheath, including a ferro rod, pressurised pen and tweezers.

The brand also sells the Pro in a kit (Victorinox Venture Pro Kit), which includes a dedicated pouch that holds a flat drill bit and dual sharpening stones.

(Image credit: Victorinox)

From a purely practical standpoint, neither blade is heavy-duty survival gear, but both make sense for a company like Victorinox.

We all know Victorinox makes quality products, but even so, hardcore bushcrafters are likely to go with a brand like Mora.

Victorinox, instead, feels aimed at the curious newcomer rather than the seasoned purist.

Both the Venture and Venture Pro are available to buy now at Victorinox US, Victorinox UK and Victorinox EU, with prices from $75 / £75 / €75 (~AU$130).