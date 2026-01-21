I totally missed the new Leatherman Micra colours last year but there’s still time to grab one
Leatherman refreshed its cult Micra multitool with seasonal colours and they look gorgeous
I’m not ashamed to admit that I completely slept on Leatherman’s Fall Colours launch for the beloved Micra multi-tool last September. And judging by how easy it is to still find these seasonal versions on the brand's website, I’m betting a lot of you did, too.
If you’re into everyday carry gear that’s genuinely useful and fun to look at, this is worth a second glance.
The Leatherman Micra Compact Multi‑Tool is one of those EDC essentials I wish I owned.
Weighing just 51 g, it's compact but features a 10-tool setup that includes a 420HC stainless steel blade, spring-action scissors, a flat/Phillips screwdriver, wire-tip drivers, a nail file and cleaner, tweezers, a bottle opener, and a ruler.
Last year, Leatherman dropped some wonderfully autumn-inspired, warmer shades that give this practical tool a bit of personality.
These include the rich and cosy Mulled Wine, the wonderful, mellow Pumpkin Spice, and the muted, cool Winter Fog.
The new (and potentially limited edition) colours sit alongside other options like Heathered Blush, Cappuccino and more, and they’re still showing as available, even now.
That means you’ve still got a chance to grab one of these seasonal colours before they inevitably go out of stock.
The Micra is so dinky that it can easily hang on your keys, and in the new colours, it can certainly bring a little colour to your otherwise drab EDC.
As you'd imagine, the Micra isn’t trying to replace a bigger multi-tool. like the recently launched Wave Alpha, but it's great for sorting out small annoyances on the go.
Like every product from the brand, the Micra is an investment in convenience that’ll probably be in your pocket or bag far more often than you expect.
If you like practical gear with a bit of seasonal flair, these Micra colours are worth grabbing while they’re still hanging around.
The Micra Fall Colours are available now at Leatherman US, Leatherman UK and Leatherman EU for $49.95 / £54.95 / €59. AU price and availability TBC.
