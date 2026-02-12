Leatherman’s tiniest multitool solves a problem every carry-on traveller has
The OPNR is affordable, sleek and designed for stress-free airport security
Leatherman tools aren't famous for their simplicity, but the OPNR is here to break the rules.
It’s just a tiny, flat tool with a bottle opener, a pry bar/flathead driver, and a package opener.
By all means and purposes, the OPNR is the most pared-down Leatherman tool you can get.
It’s priced at $10 on Leatherman’s official store, making the sleek gadget not just the simplest but also one of the most affordable products in the brand portfolio.
Hopefully, it goes without saying that OPNR is designed for everyday tasks rather than heavy work.
Weighing only 14.8 g and measuring 2.6 in (about 6.6 cm) long, this is truly an ultimate minimalist keychain multi-tool.
Made from 420HC stainless steel, the OPNR feels more robust than its price tag suggests, offering the kind of corrosion resistance and toughness you’d expect from Leatherman’s larger tools.
Because it has no large blades, the OPNR is effectively TSA-friendly in carry-on luggage, which is a key part of its appeal for travellers and commuters alike.
It's small enough to fit on your keyring; in fact, one of the four features listed on the Leatherman website is "Keychain Hole."
Even though the OPNR won't replace a full-blown multitool like the Wave Alpha, it's a handy – and cheap – alternative for frequent flyers or commuters who can’t bring traditional multi-tools through security due to blades.
It's also an excellent gift option – who doesn't like giving or receiving Leatherman tools?
The OPNR is only available in the US for now, but the company is likely to roll it out internationally soon.
[via GearPatrol]
