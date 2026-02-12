Leatherman’s tiniest multitool solves a problem every carry-on traveller has

The OPNR is affordable, sleek and designed for stress-free airport security

Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in News
Leatherman OPNR
(Image credit: Leatherman)

Leatherman tools aren't famous for their simplicity, but the OPNR is here to break the rules.

It’s just a tiny, flat tool with a bottle opener, a pry bar/flathead driver, and a package opener.

It’s priced at $10 on Leatherman’s official store, making the sleek gadget not just the simplest but also one of the most affordable products in the brand portfolio.

Leatherman OPNR

(Image credit: Leatherman)

Made from 420HC stainless steel, the OPNR feels more robust than its price tag suggests, offering the kind of corrosion resistance and toughness you’d expect from Leatherman’s larger tools.

Because it has no large blades, the OPNR is effectively TSA-friendly in carry-on luggage, which is a key part of its appeal for travellers and commuters alike.

It's small enough to fit on your keyring; in fact, one of the four features listed on the Leatherman website is "Keychain Hole."

Even though the OPNR won't replace a full-blown multitool like the Wave Alpha, it's a handy – and cheap – alternative for frequent flyers or commuters who can’t bring traditional multi-tools through security due to blades.

It's also an excellent gift option – who doesn't like giving or receiving Leatherman tools?

The OPNR is only available in the US for now, but the company is likely to roll it out internationally soon.

[via GearPatrol]

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.