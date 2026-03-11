90s hip-hop meets the Wild West in this surprising new limited-edition collection

Two heritage American brands from very different worlds have joined forces for an unexpected collaboration.

Wrangler and Avirex have unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection that blends Western workwear with aviation-inspired streetwear, a mix that feels straight out of 1990s culture.

Throwback 90s and naughties style is back in vogue, which offers an excellent opportunity for brands with extensive back catalogues to dive into their archives.

From this perspective, it makes a lot of sense for these companies to collaborate.

Wrangler brings more than 75 years of denim heritage rooted in the American West, while Avirex built its reputation crafting military-style flight jackets before becoming a symbol of hip-hop luxury in the late 80s and 90s.

(Image credit: Wrangler)

The Wrangler x Avirex Collab draws on those influences through a small range of statement pieces that pair denim silhouettes with bold leather details and vintage-style patchwork.

The seven-piece line includes jackets made from 100% leather, a patch-heavy denim jacket inspired by classic trucker styles, and barrel jeans available in both traditional Wrangler blue and coated black denim.

Details such as exposed chain stitching and oversized patches reference both brands’ archives while giving the pieces a more contemporary streetwear feel.

Wrangler x Avirex Suede Trucker Jacket (Image credit: Wrangler)

The standout piece is the Suede Trucker Jacket, the most expensive item in the range.

Crafted from 100% leather with a classic trucker silhouette, the jacket features snap-front closures and bold co-branded patches that blend Wrangler’s Western aesthetic with Avirex’s signature streetwear style.

The capsule also includes a heavyweight hoodie, joggers and a regular-fit tee, all featuring western-inspired embroidery and co-branded graphics.

Sadly, sustainability isn’t a major talking point in the release, with the focus instead placed on durability and archival design influences.

Prices reflect the collaboration’s premium positioning, ranging from around $129 for the T-shirt to nearly $1,700 for the aforementioned suede trucker jacket.

The collection is available through Wrangler and Avirex online stores, with prices from $129.99 (~£97 / €112 / AU$181) to $1,699.99 (~£1,264 / €1,465 / AU$2,373).