90s hip-hop meets the Wild West in this surprising new limited-edition collection
Wrangler and Avirex join forces for a collab blending Western denim heritage with leather and streetwear aesthetic
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Two heritage American brands from very different worlds have joined forces for an unexpected collaboration.
Wrangler and Avirex have unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection that blends Western workwear with aviation-inspired streetwear, a mix that feels straight out of 1990s culture.
Throwback 90s and naughties style is back in vogue, which offers an excellent opportunity for brands with extensive back catalogues to dive into their archives.Article continues below
From this perspective, it makes a lot of sense for these companies to collaborate.
Wrangler brings more than 75 years of denim heritage rooted in the American West, while Avirex built its reputation crafting military-style flight jackets before becoming a symbol of hip-hop luxury in the late 80s and 90s.
The Wrangler x Avirex Collab draws on those influences through a small range of statement pieces that pair denim silhouettes with bold leather details and vintage-style patchwork.
The seven-piece line includes jackets made from 100% leather, a patch-heavy denim jacket inspired by classic trucker styles, and barrel jeans available in both traditional Wrangler blue and coated black denim.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Details such as exposed chain stitching and oversized patches reference both brands’ archives while giving the pieces a more contemporary streetwear feel.
The standout piece is the Suede Trucker Jacket, the most expensive item in the range.
Crafted from 100% leather with a classic trucker silhouette, the jacket features snap-front closures and bold co-branded patches that blend Wrangler’s Western aesthetic with Avirex’s signature streetwear style.
The capsule also includes a heavyweight hoodie, joggers and a regular-fit tee, all featuring western-inspired embroidery and co-branded graphics.
Sadly, sustainability isn’t a major talking point in the release, with the focus instead placed on durability and archival design influences.
Prices reflect the collaboration’s premium positioning, ranging from around $129 for the T-shirt to nearly $1,700 for the aforementioned suede trucker jacket.
The collection is available through Wrangler and Avirex online stores, with prices from $129.99 (~£97 / €112 / AU$181) to $1,699.99 (~£1,264 / €1,465 / AU$2,373).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.