Decathlon travels back to the 70s with its latest collection and the timing feels deliberate

Decathlon is going back to where it all began, and doing it at a moment when fashion is paying close attention.

Vertigo 76 is a new winter outdoor capsule inspired directly by Decathlon’s archives dating back to 1976.

The collection arrives as a prelude to the brand’s 50th anniversary celebrations next year.

Its timing feels particularly sharp, with Paris Fashion Week in full swing and functional, outdoors-led silhouettes once again dominating the conversation.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Decathlon describes the collection as a modern take on its Sportswear DNA, blending technical outdoor pieces with everyday, city-ready styling.

The influence is unmistakably gorpcore, but softened and refined, with structured cuts and a muted, archive-inspired colour palette that works as well on pavements as on trails.

A nod to the past

The 15-piece unisex lineup includes fleece jackets, windbreakers, cargo trousers, skirts, socks, walking shoes and both short- and long-sleeve tees, alongside more playful details like a modular bum bag that converts into a backpack and a winter cap with ear flaps.

Colours range from violet and parma to deep brown and bordeaux, lifted with cream and earthy accents.

One of the most striking throwbacks is the return of Decathlon’s triangular bordered patch, subtly reworked and paired with a revived version of the brand’s AFLF slogan, “À Fond La Forme,” meaning 'at full strength' / 'at peak form'.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

According to textile designer Kynza Ahmed, the aim was to strike a balance between nostalgia and relevance, reinterpreting archive pieces into outfits that feel coherent, wearable and rooted in the brand’s identity rather than costume-like.

That approach mirrors a broader shift happening right now. As luxury labels and independent designers showcase utility jackets, trail-inspired footwear and technical fabrics on Paris runways, Vertigo 76 positions Decathlon as a brand that helped define the aesthetic.

The Vertigo 76 collection will be available online and in selected stores across France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany and the UK from 27 January 2026.

Head over to Decathlon to check out the collection. Prices from €15.