Best fleece jackets 2019: Stay warm in all weathers

Popular with just about everybody, the best fleece jackets come in many shapes and styles, each designed for a different outdoor niche.

Different fabric weights are one key differentiator, as are design elements like hoods, thumb loops and waterproofing or wind-proofing membranes. A good fleece will be usable year-round, an extra layer on cooler summer evenings, a standalone jacket in spring and autumn, and a mid-layer in the worst winter can fling at you.

In short, a good fleece will be one of the most useful outdoor items you can own - read on for the pick of the best fleeces around today...

HOW TO BUY THE BEST FLEECE JACKET FOR YOU

Many moons ago the fleece jacket was a pretty basic beast, fairly heavyweight fleece, three pockets and a long zip, regularly seen out dog walking. However, times have certainly changed, with a vast array of material weights, different coatings, microgrids and hybrid technologies thrown in, and that’s before worrying about fit.

The biggest question when buying a fleece jacket is how warm you need it to be, and therefore whether you plan to wear it as an actual jacket, and/or as a breathable midlayer. Heavier weight fleeces are lovely and warm on their own, but if worn as a midlayer they can get too hot, as well as being very bulky and restricting movement.

Lighter weight fleeces can make excellent winter-weight base layers, as well as handy autumn-weight jackets, so tend to be the most flexible. It’s also worth considering whether a hood is necessary. While a hood will add a huge amount of warmth on the coldest of days, they can lead to overheating if used in high-intensity pursuits, and if not worn result in an uncomfortable extra layer around the neck, which can in turn get in the way of a shell hood.

Finally, if you plan to use your fleece as a midlayer then avoid the most robust waterproof and windproof membranes, as they tend to be on the bin liner end of breathable. However, in an outer softshell-style jacket both are handy attributes - read on for a full range of the best fleece jackets around...

1. Berghaus Pravitale MTN 2.0 Hooded Jacket Best fleece for mountain bothering Specifications Weight: 480g Pockets: Three Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Harness compatible pockets + Latest tech + Thumb-loops

The Berghaus Pravitale brings a lot to the table. The latest evolution of a fleece that Berghaus has been iterating for years, this mid-weight jacket can also serve as a winter mid-layer, and has a hood and thumb loops for when the mercury really drops. Thumb loops are excellent for anchoring mid-layer sleeves, protecting the wrist from cold, but also great as emergency fingerless gloves when you’re moving fast.

Two harness-compatible pockets also act as vents if needed, and a shoulder pocket is ideal for a ski pass, but otherwise, this is a simple but effective winter warmer.

2. Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket Best fleece for style and demonstrating your ethics Specifications Weight: 638g Pockets: Three Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Made from 100-percent recycled polyester + Looks good + Flat-seam construction

Patagonia has made a strong ethics play for some years now, and this fleece is the latest demonstration of that commitment. As well as 100% recycled polyester fleece, you’re getting low-impact dyes and Fair Trade Certified sewn, and all fabric is Bluesign approved.

Aside from that highly laudable laundry list, the fleece itself is an understated classic design, full of thoughtful little touches like the micro-polyester jersey trim at cuffs and hem that protects the main fabric from abrasion, along with flat-seam construction that removes chafing points and reduces bulk, both highly desirable in a fleece mid-layer.

Overall, if you wear your ethics on your sleeve, then make sure the sleeve is this one - it won’t let you down in the cold either...

3. Arc’teryx Fortrez Hoody Best fleece for all-round outdoorsing Specifications Weight: 375g Pockets: Three Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Robust + Hood and AR panel

The Arc’teryx Fortrez has all the assets you’d want in an outer and a mid-layer too, with an ingenious variation on classic fleece material, called Polartec Power Stretch with HardfaceTechnology. The Hardface bit being a more robust outer ‘face’ that sheds water and resists abrasion better than normal Power Stretch fleece.

A hood adds significant warmth, while the Arc’teryx Fortrez has another trick up its sleeve - or hood, in the shape of an ‘integrated Phasic AR panel’. This is essentially a lightweight loop of material inside the hood, which can be pulled out and used as a buff-style neckwarmer, or over the face like a balaclava. In the coldest conditions being able to trap heat like this is a real boon, adding real flexibility for very little weight.

4. Paramo Bentu Fleece Best fleece for summer midlayering Specifications Weight: 403g Pockets: Three Waterproof: Water-resist Reasons to buy + Water resistant + Practical pockets + Windproof

Paramo’s Bentu Fleece is a great example of the mid-layer concept, mainly because it’s specifically designed to be one, combining with the firm’s Bentu Windproof to create a weatherproof layering system. However, it’s a solid standalone fleece too, made of directional Nikwax Fleece+ fabric. This adds a water-repellent element to the standard fleece, as well as excellent breathability.

A highly practical set of pockets (the chest one sized for a map) along with articulation and light stretch gives an all-rounder fleece that’ll see you right in pretty much any situation.

5. Columbia Titan Pass 2.0 Jacket Best fleece for traditional fleece-seekers Specifications Weight: 375g Pockets: Three Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Great basic item + Recycled material

It’s often the case with favourite items of outdoor gear that they’re quite unassuming, low-key things that just get on with their job. This is one of them - no hood, three pockets, Polartec 200 fleece. Sure, there’s no bells and whistles, but this will serve you well whether worn solo while walking the dog on misty summer mornings, or as a mid-layer for off-piste Alpine excitement.

Columbia have used 100% recycled polyester here too, adding a warm glow to whichever uses you put this fleece to - welcome to your favourite fleece.

6. Keela Genesis Waterproof Fleece Best fleece for wet weather wanderers Specifications Weight: 840g Pockets: Two Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Breathable + Ideal for bad weather

As the name telegraphs, the Keela Genesis has a hidden superpower - it’s actually waterproof. By incorporating cutting-edge hydrophilic film technology into the Innovation XL lining system, Keela have built a breathable but waterproof fleece jacket - which is probably why it is a favourite with Mountain Rescue Teams.

The outer fleece is durable mid-weight Zetland 100 with a DWR coating, and with reinforced shoulders and deep pockets, this has ‘ready for bad weather’ written all over it...

7. Salomon Pulse Hybrid Hoodie Best fleece for those feeling the cold Specifications Weight: 513g Pockets: Two Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Hybrid garment + Full hood + Very high tech

The concept of the hybrid hoody certainly isn’t new, but it is an interesting one, theoretically giving more warmth for less weight, and crucially bulk. This is where Salomon really delivers with the Pulse, taking a midweight fleece and adding a 50% recycled Pertex Quantum layer pumped with 60g/m² Fiberfill fibers to really turn up the heat.

This also lets Salomon loosen up the fit and aim for a more urban style without losing valuable heat, which in turn means you get a more versatile wardrobe item - albeit somewhat technical. A full hood adds in more warmth options, as does the full front zip and obligatory two large hand pockets. Ideal for cooler days everywhere, as well as a ski mid-layer for when the cold really bites...

