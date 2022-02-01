Hints & Tips

For all things deals, head to the Berghaus outlet which you’ll find at the top of every page on the website. The outlet is separated into sections: men, women, packs and footwear. The outlet sale currently has 50% off hundreds of products, so customers can save a huge amount of money on bestselling Berghaus clothing. If you’re shopping on the Berghaus website and want to know if something is included in a sale, it’ll have a button on the right hand side that will let you know.

If you’re a student and want some great Berghaus clothing at discounted prices, you’re in luck, as students get 15% off with Student Beans at Berghaus. For instant access to the discount, students have to register and verify their student status with Student Beans (and it’s free!)

Berghaus also offers a free repair service called Repairhaus. This service repairs all Berghaus clothing, footwear and accessories by their dedicated team, so if your product is broken or damaged, you can enquire on the Berghaus website.

How can I pay for my Berghaus order? There are multiple ways that you can pay for your Berghaus order. Berghaus accepts all types of cards, like Visa, PayPal, Mastercard, American Express, ApplePay and GooglePay. If you’d like to split your payment into sections, Berghaus allows you to pay with Clearpay, LayBuy, Splitit and Openpay so you can pay in instalments.

Is Berghaus delivery free? Berghaus Standard UK delivery is free and will take up to 3-5 days to arrive. If you want UK Express delivery, you’ll be charged £5.99.

What countries do Berghaus ship to? Customers can get their Berghaus order shipped to almost every country in the world, including European and Asian countries, plus the USA, New Zealand and South Korea. Check the Berghaus International Delivery Information page for a full list of countries. International delivery will have charges and costs but it depends where you’re shipping to.

What is Berghaus’ return policy? If you’re returning a package, first you’ll need to register your return on the Berghaus website. Next, you’ll need to post your items within 14 days and from there, Berghaus will take care of everything else, including refunds or exchanges.

What do I do if my Berghaus item is damaged or breaks? However long you’ve had a Berghaus order, you can get it repaired by the Berghaus repair team. You’ll have to send your item to them which you’ll be told how to do when you enquire for a repair on their website. If your item can’t be repaired, Berghaus will replace it if there’s a guarantee in place or they’ll offer you an exclusive discount so you can save money on your next purchase.

Is there a Berghaus near me? There are hundreds of Berghaus stores around the world in the UK, Europe, USA, Japan, China and Korea. Head to the store locator section of the Berghaus website to find your local store.

How do I contact the Berghaus customer service team? To contact Berghaus, you can call them on 0800 151 0770. Alternatively, head to the Berghaus website and start a live chat with a member of their team or head to their Help Centre.

Berghaus are renowned for their waterproofs, including jackets, trousers and backpacks. Waterproof jackets are an essential for any outdoor activity and expedition. You never know when it’s going to rain so it’s always handy to have a waterproof jacket in your bag or in your outdoor kit.

Whether you’re looking for a light option for a family day out or a jacket that protects against the most extreme weather conditions, Berghaus offer the highest quality premium waterproofs for both men and women. Their waterproof jackets and coats have been rigorously tested to ensure they offer the best protection possible.

In 1977, Berghaus became one of Europe's pioneer users of Gore-Tex fabric which is what their waterproofs are still made of today. Gore-Tex fabric is a waterproof and breathable material which is lightweight, repels liquid and lets water vapor pass through it. This fabric is guaranteed to keep those wearing it dry and warm and Berghaus still use it today as well as their new 100% waterproof fabric, Hydroshell. On the Berghaus website, you can shop their own waterproof collection or Gore-Tex waterproof jackets, depending on your needs.

Berghaus also offers 4-in-1 waterproof jackets and coats, that offers the wearer an outer jacket and inner jacket options in one. They’re well insulated so they keep you warm and dry, plus they have a lot of stamina so they’re brave in the face of the elements and extreme weather, like rain, wind, hail, sleet or snow.

If you’re off on a hike, camping trip or a full expedition, it’s important that you have a sturdy rucksack or backpack to carry all of your essentials. It completely depends what type of activity you're headed on and what climate you’ll be in that determines the size, colour and fabric of the bag. Lucky for you, Berghaus has a live chat on their website where you can talk to an expert to find the best bag for you.

When shopping for a rucksack, always make sure it has everything that you need for the expedition and adventure that you have in mind. For example, if you’re headed off on a walking trip like a Duke of Edinburgh walk, make sure you’ve got a bag that you can fit in a tent or cooking equipment, clothes, food and toiletries. On a walk like this, it’s always handy to have water and drinks accessible so choose a backpack that has pockets on the side so you don’t have to stop and unzip your whole bag to get what you need.

Currently in the Berghaus outlet, you can get 50% off leading rucksacks and backpacks in multiple colours, including black, blue, khaki, red, pink and purple. These types of bags make great gifts for people who love to explore and go on day or weekend trips. By choosing a Berghaus backpack or rucksack, you know you’re getting a high quality bag that will stand the test of time.