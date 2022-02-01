Hints & Tips

To shop the Converse sale, click the 'Sale' button at the top of their website. There are regular deals on the Converse website for both men, women and kids like 50% off selected new and previous styles. Other retailers that stock Converse also run special promotions on them so check out sites like Amazon, John Lewis, Office, Selfridges and Schuh for any deals. If you're a student, you can get 15% off at Converse in partnership with UNiDAYS. Sign up to UNiDAYS and verify your student status to use the discount.

FAQs

Does Converse offer free delivery? Yes. If your order is over £50, you'll get free delivery but if your order is under £50, delivery is £5.50.

What’s the Converse returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving it. If you want to return your order but it’s been longer than 30 days, you may still be able to receive a full refund if your order is unworn and in its original condition. Once Converse has received your return, they’ll issue a refund.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been shipped, you’ll receive a confirmation email with tracking information. Alternatively, head to the Converse tracking page and enter the order number and email address to monitor the delivery status.

What payment methods are available? Converse accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express and PayPal.

Does Converse have any product warranties? Some Converse products have specific guarantees and warranties. You’ll need to check the label, tags and warranty card that you received with your order.

Is there a Converse store near me? Yes. There are Converse stores in the UK and Europe. Shoppers can also find Converse in other third party retailers stores or shop Converse online.

How do I contact the Converse customer service team? To contact Converse, call +4420 3514 2048 or email helpme.europe@converse.com.

The famous ‘Chuck Taylors’

(Image credit: Converse)

One of Converse’s most popular and well known trademarks is the ‘Chuck Taylor’. This type of shoe goes by many names like Chuck Taylor All-Stars, Converse All Stars, Chucks, Cons and Chucky Ts. Initially developed as a basketball shoe, the design consists of a stitched canvas upper portion, toe cap made of white rubber and a brown or tan rubber sole. The main detail of the original shoe was the loose lining of the canvas that was designed to give flexibility while running or playing basketball and to prevent blisters.

But where did the name ‘Chuck Taylor’ come from? The Chuck Taylor design was originally introduced in 1917 but it had yet to find it’s signature trademark. In 1923, basketball player Charles H. ‘Chuck’ Taylor asked the company to create a better shoe with more support and flexibility. After this redesign which featured Taylor’s signature to the ankle patch, they became known as Chuck Taylor All Stars. While the shoe declined in popularity in the 70s, the style made a comeback and is one of the most popular styles on the market today.

While Chuck Taylor’s are originally high top shoes, the ‘Classic Chuck’ collection from Converse features high top, low top, extra high top and platform versions. This collection also features canvas, rubber and even leather materials depending on what colour or material you want to wear. The Chuck 70 collection was launched in 2013 and is a modern reimagining of the retro Chuck Taylor style. The shoes feature a thicker canvas and cushioning, higher rubber sole, smaller toe tap and extra material and different patches. The Chuck 70 collection is one of the most customisable and also shows off the Converse name more with signed pairs and extra logos.

Limited edition Converse collections

(Image credit: Converse)

Chuck Taylor’s, basketball and skateboarding collections are the most popular lines from Converse, plus you can customise your own by choosing your favourite colours, styles and stitching. Converse have also branched out to appeal to more audiences with their limited edition collections. The limited edition shoes and clothing that are currently live on the Converse website are the Pokémon and Comme des Garcons collections.

The Pokemon collection celebrates 25 years of Pokémon and features popular characters and symbols. The circle and star Converse patch that’s on the side of every pair of Converse shoes has been doodled on to create the Pokeball and the tongue of the shoes feature the Pokémon wordmark. Popular characters like Pikachu, Squirtle, Jigglypuff and Meowth are printed on the sides and front of the shoes, either as outlines or in bright colour. This collection that has shoes, t-shirts, caps and bags is pure nostalgia and brings Pokémon fun to both the new and OG generation.

The Comme des Garcons collection is a combination of both the Converse and Comme des Garcons style. Comme des Garcons is a Japanese fashion label that’s best known for their quirky heart and eyes logo that’s been added to the classic high and low top Chuck Taylor shoes. This popular collection is currently out of stock but if you sign up to emails, you’ll be notified when they’re available. The Converse X Todd Snyder line is coming out in February and is a collaboration with American fashion designer, Todd Snyder. The line is set to be sporty and rugged with brown, navy, plaid and khaki tones, featuring joggers, boonie hats, crewnecks, helmet bags and reimagined Chuck 70s.