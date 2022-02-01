Hints & Tips

Another great way to find the best deals is by checking the top bar on the website. This bar shows the best promotions currently on and if you click on it, it’ll take you to the dedicated page for the sale and only show you the eligible products. The sale section is also at the top of the page and is split into helpful sections, like women’s, men’s, gifts, under £100, brands and jewellery.

Watch Shop has other discounts and rewards to help you save even more money. If you’re 16-26, a student or an apprentice, Watch Shop will give you an extra 30% off in partnership with UniDays and Youth Discount. Even though their prices are some of the lowest on the market for luxury watches, Watch Shop also price match if you find something cheaper elsewhere. If you already shop with Watch Shop, you can refer a friend with MentionMe to give your friends 30% off on their first purchase and you’ll receive a £10 gift card for a range of retailers.

FAQs

Is delivery free from Watch Shop? Standard and next day delivery is free if you spend over £60. If your order is under £60, standard delivery is £2.95 and next day delivery is £4.95. International delivery will be charged, but it depends where you're located.

What is the Watch Shop returns policy? Watch Shop lets customers return their items and receive a full refund. To start a return, contact the Watch Shop customer service team to let them know. From there, you’ll have to send your order back with the original dispatch note (or the order number) and a note with your reason for returning. You’ll need to download a free Royal Mail returns sticker and take it to your local post office. You’ll receive your refund as soon as the item is received at the Watch Shop warehouse.

What finance options are available with Watch Shop? Finance options include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Deko, Open Pay and Klarna.

What do I do if my Watch Shop order breaks or stops working? If your watch or jewellery breaks or stops working, contact Watch Shop and send it back to them as soon as possible. You’ll be reimbursed for postage and the Watch Shop team will inspect your issue and contact you to let you know what to do next.

Do Watch Shop products come with guarantees? Yes. All Watch Shop products come with a full international manufacturer’s guarantee and an official distributor stamp.

Is there a Watch Shop near me? Watch Shop is exclusively online. If you want to visit a Watch Shop store, you can head to Reading to visit their showroom.

How do I contact the Watch Shop customer service team? To contact Watch Shop, you can call them on 0800 024 8794 or email helpdesk@watchshop.com . Alternatively, you can start a live chat with them on their website.

What’s exclusive to Watch Shop?

(Image credit: Watch Shop)

Watch Shop are official suppliers for all of the watch and jewellery brands that you see on their website. With the tagline ‘No.1 for brands’, you’re guaranteed to find the best and highest quality watch brands available on the market. Ordering watches and jewellery online can be a bit daunting and nerve wracking but Watch Shop takes the stress out of it as you know you’re getting the real deal.

In addition to their full selection of luxury brands, Watch Shop also has exclusive collections that you can only find on their website. These timepieces are from popular brands such as Accurist, Casio, Rotary, Timex and Vivienne Westwood. The Exclusive Collection at Watch Shop offers watches for both men and women and come in a range of colours, styles and brands.

Exclusively available on Watch Shop, Rotary is the biggest and most popular seller and has loads of limited edition designs. Their Pilot collection has recently been added to Watch Shop. Watches in this collection are characterised by chronograph faces and you can choose between leather or stainless steel straps and different coloured dials. These watches are also water resistant of up to 50 metres, meaning it can be submerged in water for periods of time. While they’re not recommended for high impact water sports, they’re ideal for swimming or fishing.

The exclusives from Watch Shop are well priced and regularly included in their sales, so you can get a limited edition or bestselling premium watch at a great discounted price.

Smartwatches: Which features do I need?

(Image credit: Watch Shop)

While Watch Stop’s primary focus is luxury designer watches, they also offer a wide range of fitness and smartwatches. Now that we’re into the new year, smartwatches have massively risen in popularity, as the ‘new year new me’ mantra rings loud. But what are smartwatches and which features should you prioritise?

Smart or fitness watches are wearable pieces of technology which have a local touchscreen interface that’s most commonly connected to smartphone apps. Smartwatches are be controlled by the app and by the touchscreen. The features that you’ll find on a smartwatch are vast, as you can stay connected to your daily life while also having a strong focus on your fitness and other activities.

Non-fitness related features or watches show you the time, texts and emails, alarms, music and more. The watch can play your favourite songs and podcasts, and you can also make calls and pay for things if it’s connected to your bank details. Fitness features include tracking your workouts and sleep patterns, monitoring your heart rate, reporting on speed, calories and pulse, and many more. Some smartwatches will even contact emergency services for you if your levels change in any unexpected way.

Depending on what you’re looking for, there’s a smartwatch for everyone! If you’re not too fussed about the fitness features and just want to have your texts on your arm, we recommend going for the bigger tech and fashion designers, like Samsung, Fossil and Emporio Armani. Alternatively, if you only want your watch for fitness, Fitbit, Garmin and Apple make amazing smartwatches. Hundreds of smartwatches are available on Watch Shop for women, men and children, so there’s something for everyone.