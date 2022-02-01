Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does New Balance offer free delivery? Yes. New Balance offers standard UK delivery for free if your order is over £50. If your order is under £50, you’ll have to pay £4.50. Delivery typically takes between 3-5 working days and is delivered by UPS. New Balance also offers delivery to international locations so make sure to check how much delivery will cost for your location.

What is the New Balance returns policy? If you aren’t happy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of purchase. This is completely free and your order will have to be in the original packaging and labels. To start a return, let New Balance know, attach the appropriate labels that were sent with your order and drop your parcel off at a UPS Access Point. Refunds will be issued after New Balance has received and assessed your order.

How do I track my order? To track your order, you’ll have received an email confirmation after your order has been dispatched which will have tracking information inside. Alternatively, sign in to your New Balance account and check your order status.

Can I cancel, change or exchange my order? As New Balance processes your order so quickly, you won’t be able to cancel or change your order but you’ll have to return your order instead. New Balance also doesn't offer exchanges so again, you’ll have to return your order.

What payment methods are available? New Balance accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and JCB.

Is there a New Balance store near me? There are New Balance stores dotted around the world but the best way to shop New Balance is either online or in a third party retailers’ store like Debenhams and JD Sports. Head to the store locator page of the website and enter your location to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the New Balance customer service team? To contact New Balance, call 0800 802 1057, fill out a contact form or start a live chat on the website.

How to use New Balance discount codes

1. Find the New Balance discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 New Balance discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and click ‘View Cart’. Make sure you do this instead of heading to the checkout, as you won’t be able to redeem your discount code at the checkout.

3. Underneath the cart, you’ll see ‘Redeem Promo Code’. Click the drop down, enter the code in the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

Winter running essentials from New Balance

The cold weather of winter can definitely have an effect on our mental and physical health. With it getting dark so early and the constant chill, it can have an effect on your mind and body, plus the cold temperatures aren’t particularly enticing if you’re an outdoor exerciser! However, getting outside into the fresh air is proven to help ease stress, anxiety and gets the blood pumping around the body. Rather than hanging up your running shoes when it gets cold, you just need to update your winter workout wardrobe! Here are a few essentials that you need for your next winter run.

First, make sure your current trainers or footwear are still doing their job. If your trainers are starting to get a bit old, this can affect your run and your feet. Your shoes might not be offering the right kind of support anymore and they can also lose their grip, which is not what you want if you’re running in icy environments. Make sure your shoes are up to scratch for winter runs or buy a new pair with enhanced grip to avoid slipping or injuring yourself.

For clothing, invest in some warming clothes so you keep the heat in while you’re out and about. Long sleeves, thermals and leggings are must-haves and if your head gets particularly cold, you can wear a sports headband or even a hat. Gloves are also popular in the colder months.

New Balance have a huge range of winter essentials and shoes that are designed to brave the icy terrain. If you hover over the men and women dropdowns on their website, you’ll see something that says ‘Launch Calendar’ which is where you can find the most recent releases. As we’re in winter, a lot of these shoes will be designed for the season.

NB Gives Back

As experts in sports clothing, footwear and accessories, New Balance are passionate about getting people of all ages and from all different backgrounds moving and exercising. This is where #NBGivesBack was born.

NB Gives Back is an initiative from New Balance that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of children, families and communities worldwide. This is done by New Balance and the New Balance Foundation with cooperative marketing, donations, global volunteering, grants and sponsorship. The New Balance Foundation was founded in 1981 with a strong focus on supporting communities and promoting good health for everyone.

The communities that New Balance support are 1 For You 1 For Youth which donates shoes to youth programs, The Fitness Challenge which is a community program which motivates children to get outside and exercise and Cycle For Survival which is a fundraising event that hopes to beat rare cancers. Other groups that New Balance support are the Rising New York Road Runners, American Red Cross, Harlem Lacrosse and many more.

In addition to these causes, New Balance sponsors a range of competitions and sporting events. New Balance is a Presenting Sponsor of the Run to Home Base which supports veterans and service members, and they’re the Footwear and Apparel Sponsor for The PMC which is a fundraising athletic event which donates to cancer institutes. Many sales of New Balance products go towards these causes, so customers are also helping out these communities and organisations when they shop at New Balance.