FAQs

What delivery options are available at Muscle Food? Muscle Food offers premium tracked delivery on all orders. If your order is over £75, delivery is £1 but if your order is under £75, delivery is £5.99. Delivery on weekends is £1 more.

What’s the Muscle Food returns policy? Unfortunately as Muscle Food sells and delivers fresh food, you can’t return any items to them. However, you can still ask for a refund if you’re unhappy with your order.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been shipped, Muscle Food will send you an email confirmation with courier and tracking information provided. Use this to track your order.

Can I make changes to my order? Yes, you can pause, change, cancel or delay your Muscle Food order. You can do this through your Muscle Food account or by contacting customer service.

What payment methods are available? Muscle Food accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Do I need a subscription to buy from Muscle Food? No. You can order from Muscle Food as a one-off order or you can start a subscription for their products and meal plans. If you want a regular subscription with Muscle Food, you’ll have to sign up and create an account.

Is there a Muscle Food store near me? No. Muscle Food is internet-only so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the Muscle Food customer service team? To contact Muscle Food, start a live chat on the website or message them on Facebook or Twitter.

Meal plans from Muscle Food

(Image credit: Muscle Food)

Meal plans are a great way to stay on top of your fitness goals, live a healthy lifestyle and try new foods. Muscle Food are well known for their meal plans and boxes, helping customers experience different meals, lose weight or tone up. The Muscle Food programme Goal Getters is a meal plan subscription service. Over 20,000 people are part of the Muscle Food community and have used their meal plans to reach their weight loss goals.

The Muscle Food meal plans come with flexible weekly deliveries, easy to follow recipe kits, prepared meals and snacks. The meals have been created by professional chefs and start from just £1.92 a meal. There’s no contract involved so you can cancel at any time.

Muscle Food has two meal plan programmes: Super Slimmer and Lean Machine. Super Slimmer is for those whose goal is to lose weight. The Super Slimmer plan helps you lose weight with high protein meals that are calorie balanced and nutritious. The Lean Machine plan is designed to help you tone up, build lean muscle and support your training. For both plans, you can pick 5, 6 and 7 day plans and full meal or lunch pot options. The full meal plan comes with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

Muscle Food is currently running a great deal where if you use the code GG3BOX, you can save £30 with £10 off your first, second and third meal plan boxes.

What is meal prep and why should I be doing it?

(Image credit: Muscle Food)

Meal preparation a.k.a meal prep is the process of planning and preparing your meals. Professional athletes and gym obsessed celebrities are typically shown meal prepping the most but in general, meal prep is extremely beneficial for all types of people, whether you’re a gym goer or not.

Meal prep makes your life a lot easier and can take the stress out of cooking and figuring out what you’re going to eat in the week. By setting time aside once a week (a great Sunday afternoon job) and preparing all of your meals for the week ahead, you save time and money. In terms of time saving, you don’t have to worry about getting home after work and making dinner or deciding what you want to eat. Meal prep is also a great money saver as you’re less likely to head out for lunch or dinner.

For people trying to lose weight, bulk up or just be a little bit healthier, meal prep helps with all of this. If you’re on a strict diet, you can easily stick to your meal plans and your calorie intake, plus you can better manage your portion sizes.

At Muscle Food, the ‘Prepped Meals’ section is full of healthy lunch and dinner options that are ready to eat in 8 minutes. There are vegetarian and vegan options available and their prepped meals are budget friendly and easy to take with you to work or while you’re on the go.