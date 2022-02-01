Hints & Tips

Ultimate Outdoors have amazing discounts for multiple organisations. For outdoor organisations, groups, clubs and charities, Ultimate Outdoors have special discounts for them and also give free advice on kit and fittings. Ultimate Outdoors have a 15% discount for the following organisations: Ramblers, Scouts, Royal Navy, the Army, Royal Air Force, NHS, the Air Cadets, YMCA, Girlguiding, Mountain Rescue, Sea Cadets and YHA.

If you’re participating in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, you can get 15% off all online and in store purchases with a DofE card. Volunteers and leaders are given a 20% saving on all purchases. Ultimate Outdoors also has a student discount in partnership with UNiDays where if you register and verify your student status, you’ll get an extra 15% off.

FAQs

Does Ultimate Outdoors offer free delivery? Yes. If you spend over £50, you get free standard delivery and you’ll receive your order in 3-5 working days. If your order is under £50, you’ll have to pay £3.95.

What is the Ultimate Outdoors returns policy? If you want to return your order, Ultimate Outdoors will let you return or exchange any items within 28 days of delivery or collection. The product will have to be returned in an unused and undamaged condition with proof of purchase. To start a return, complete the returns form that came with your order and send it back to Ultimate Outdoors with the item you’re returning. A refund will be issued once the item has been received and assessed.

Can I exchange my order? Yes but only in store and within 28 days of delivery or collection.

Can I change or cancel my order? Unfortunately, customers can’t change or cancel their order once it’s been dispatched. If you don’t want your order, you’ll have to organise a return or exchange.

How do I track my order? To track your order, sign in to your Ultimate Outdoors account to view your order information. Alternatively, you’ll have received an email confirmation for your order which has a tracking link inside.

What payment methods are accepted by Ultimate Outdoors? Ultimate Outdoors accept all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, PayPal Credit, Apple Pay and Klarna.

Does Ultimate Outdoors offer a price promise? Yes. If customers find a product cheaper elsewhere than on Ultimate Outdoors, they will beat the price by 10%.

Is there an Ultimate Outdoors store near me? Yes. Ultimate Outdoors has stores in Chelmsford, Kingston, Northampton and Nottingham.

How do I contact the Ultimate Outdoors customer service team? To contact Ultimate Outdoors, call them on 0161 393 7062 or email customercare@ultimateoutdoors.com . Customers can also fill out a contact form on the website.

1. Find the Ultimate Outdoors discount code that you want to use and head to the Ultimate Outdoors website. Remember to check the T&Cs before shopping. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Ultimate Outdoors discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order details, you’ll see ‘Voucher’. Enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and your total will have been updated.

The recommended retailer for the Duke of Edinburgh Award

One of the main outdoor charities and organisations is the Duke of Edinburgh Award or DofE. The Duke of Edinburgh Award was founded in 1956 by Prince Phillip and is a youth awards programme that runs in the UK. There are around 300,000 new participants every year and the programme has three levels or awards: Bronze, Silver and Gold. These awards take roughly 1-4 years to complete.

The DofE programme is typically offered to kids or young adults when they’re in secondary school. Assisted by adult leaders or volunteers, participants must work on and complete activities that are monitored over a period of time. The areas are: Physical (improving at a sport or fitness activity), Volunteering, Skills (developing a practical or social skill) and Expedition (planning, training and completing a journey). Gold participants will also have to complete their Residential which involves working away from home for a week and learning a new activity.

Ultimate Outdoors is a recommended retailer for DofE. The kit they offer and what DofE participants will need include tents, cooking equipment like stoves and cutlery, and clothing. Most schools will provide participants with cooking and camping equipment so students will need to organise their food, sleeping arrangements and clothes. If you’re starting DofE, it’s a good idea to invest in a sturdy pair of walking boots, warm clothes for sleeping in and breathable fabrics for walking in, and a comfortable sleeping bag and roll mat.

Ultimate Outdoors offer a special 15% off discount for DofE participants and 20% off for leaders and volunteers, helping you save money for your next expedition.

What kit do I need to start fishing?

As part of the Blacks family of stores (which includes Blacks, Millets and Ultimate Outdoors), Ultimate Outdoors offer specialist equipment, clothing and accessories for a range of outdoor activities. Whether you’re planning a hiking challenge or you want to start horse riding, Ultimate Outdoors have expert gear and advice to help you get started with your next activity. One of the activities they can help you with is fishing.

Fishing is an activity that anyone can pick up and participate in. You might be looking for just an easy Sunday afternoon fishing session or you could be taking it very seriously with fishing competitions. Either way, you need the right equipment to get started.

The most obvious piece of kit you’re going to need is a fishing rod. If you don’t have one of these, it’s going to be pretty difficult to catch any fish! With this, you’ll need some extra hooks, bait and tackle to actually entice the fish. If you’re planning on catching fish and then letting them go, invest in a net to hold them in the water so you can see how many you’ve caught at the end of a session before throwing them back in.

When fishing, you can wear any kind of clothes that you like but if you intend on wading into the water, you’ll need some waterproofs to do the job. As you’ll be near a river or lake, it’s best to pick clothing that isn’t too bright. Camouflage will be your best friend here or any clothes that’s black, brown and green. Fleeces and thermosuits are good pieces of clothing to have in your fishing arsenal.