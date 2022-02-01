Hints & Tips

Dare 2B has two student discounts available. With UNiDays, students can get 15% off site wide including the sale. With Student Beans, students can get up to 60% off and a 15% student discount for a limited time offer at the checkout. For instant access to both discounts, sign up to the UNiDays or Student Beans scheme and verify your student status for free. At the checkout, customers can also take part in a refer a friend programme. Select ‘Been referred by a friend?’ and enter their full name. This will send your friend a special message and offer to say thank you.

To shop the Dare 2B sale, customers can access it at the top of all pages. If you hover over any of the categories, like women, men, kids, ski wear and so on, you can shop specific sales easier.

FAQs

Does Dare 2B have free delivery? Yes. Dare 2B offer free standard delivery when you spend over £65. If your order is under £65, you’ll have to pay £3.95 or £4.95 if you’re selecting Hermes Parcel Shop delivery. Your order will arrive between 5-7 working days.

What is the Dare 2B returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, Dare 2B will give you a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Customers will need to return their order with original labels, packaging and proof of purchase. To arrange your return, you can drop off your parcel with Hermes or arrange a collection from your home.

How do I track my Dare 2B order? When you order from Dare 2B, you’ll get an email confirmation with tracking information in there. To track your order on the website, head to the ‘Track Your Order’ link and enter your tracking or order number.

Can I cancel an order? Customers can cancel their order within 14 days after the day you get your goods. You’ll have to let the Dare 2B team know with written confirmation, either an email or a cancellation form. Dare 2B will refund the standard postage and packing costs that came with your original order.

What payment methods are available? Dare 2B accepts all major credit or debit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay and Klarna.

Are there any Dare 2B warranties? All of Dare 2B’s products come with a full 12 month guarantee and a full 3 year guarantee on Ared technology. If any of your Dare 2B clothing breaks within this time, you can return the item for a replacement.

Is there a Dare 2B store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Store Finder’ section of the Dare 2B website and enter your location to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Dare 2B customer service team? To contact Dare 2B, fill out the contact form on their website.

How to use Dare 2B discount codes

1. Locate the Dare 2B discount code that you want to use and head to their website. Remember to check the T&Cs before shopping. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Dare 2B discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath the basket summary, you’ll see ‘Promo code’. Enter your code into the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated.

Dare 2B Collections & Edits

Throughout the years, Dare 2B have had popular and bestselling collaborations with charities, celebrities and athletes. In addition to supporting charities like Alzheimer’s Society and sponsoring Trek 26, their latest edits have been in collaboration with huge designers, fashion companies and public figures. Their celebrity collections are from presenter Laura Whitmore, racing driver Jenson Button, fashion designer Julien Macdonald and jewellery brand Swarovski.

Dare 2B are extremely popular in Ireland and collaborated with Irish model and TV and radio presenter, Laura Whitmore. The Laura Whitmore Activewear Edit offers fitness pieces from as little as £15. The collaboration includes plain and patterned pieces in neutral and pastel colours. The hoodies and jackets are especially popular and good to workout in or check on over clothes.

For activewear and equipment tailored to skiing and colder temperatures, check out the Dare 2B collection with motorsports racing driver, Jenson Button. His edit is full of bright colours, recycled materials and clothing that’s perfect for hitting the slopes.

The latest AW21 collection from Dare 2B X Julien Macdonald is extremely stylish, monotone and features ski pants, gloves, ski suits, insulated jackets and gilets. Finally, the Swarovski Embellished activewear edit incorporates Dare 2B’s designs with Swarovski crystals.

Home gym fitness accessories

Dare 2B caters for a range of sports and activities, including cycling, skiing, running, hiking and more. In addition to their clothing and footwear, Dare 2B also offer home gym accessories. Home gyms have become increasingly popular during the pandemic and working out at home is now a standard practice. Whether you’ve got a permanent home gym setup or just a few pieces of equipment, it’s always a good idea to invest in some fitness gear and exercise accessories.

If you’re going to create a huge or full time gym, you’ll want to invest in bigger exercise machines, like treadmills, rowing machines and cross trainers. However, if you can’t afford anything too big and permanent or you just want a few bits and pieces to approve your fitness, Dare 2B is a good retailer to check out for smaller fitness equipment and gear.

Yoga or exercise mats are great pieces for your home. They’re more comfortable to work out on than carpets and hardwood floors, plus they’re easy to carry around with you to the gym. Massage and foam rollers are also incredibly handy, especially if you workout a lot and tend to suffer from sore muscles or you have any injuries. Resistance bands, kettlebells, steps, weight kits, ab rollers, press up bars and yoga bricks are also handy pieces for your home gym, plus they can easily fit into your gym bag if you want to take them out and about.