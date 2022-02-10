Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does The Protein Works offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery is free on order over £50 or will cost £3.99 if your order is under £50.

What’s The Protein Works returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you have up to 365 days to return it. To return a product, contact The Protein Works’ customer service team and give them your order number, product details and the reason you want to return the product. Once The Protein Works has received and assessed your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your order has been shipped, you’ll receive an email from The Protein Works with tracking information inside. Use this to track your order.

Can I exchange or cancel my order? If you’d like to exchange your order for a different flavour, you can do so granted the products are the same price. To cancel your order, you’ll have to contact the customer service team before your order has been shipped. If your order has been dispatched, you can’t cancel it and you’ll have to go through the return process.

What payment methods are available? The Protein Works accepts all major credit and debit cards, Solo, Maestro and PayPal.

What is the lifetime guarantee from The Protein Works? The Protein Works lifetime guarantee is on all of their products and is in place to reassure customers that their products are of the very best quality. If you’re not happy with your purchase, you have up to 365 day to return it for a replacement, refund or account credit.

Is there a The Protein Works store near me? No. The Protein Works is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact The Protein Works customer service team? To contact The Protein Works, click ‘Contact Us’ on their website and start a live chat with them.

How to find the best protein powder at TPW

(Image credit: The Protein Works)

Whether you’re a runner, weightlifter or cyclist, all sportspeople or fitness fanatics should be including protein powder in their diet. Protein powder is a versatile food supplement that you can add to your food or drinks. Protein powder shakes or foods are typically drunk or eaten after a workout as a way to help the body recover after exercise.

It can be hard to choose the protein powder that’s best for you and your workouts, especially if you like to mix up your fitness routine. There are many different protein powders on the market and they’re all designed for different things, like muscle building, fat loss, recovery, energy and more. Some can be used as a meal replacement in the form of a shake. So how do you find the best protein powder for you?

The first thing you should look for is the percentage of protein within the powder. Protein powder packs will have nutritional information on the labels, including the total weight of the pack and the amount of protein inside. Good protein powders will also say what they’re best suited for, like weight loss or muscle growth.

Flavour is an important thing to consider when buying protein powder. If you’re planning on using it every day or after every workout, you don’t want to hate or get bored of the taste. Alongside flavour and nutritional value, you’ll want to check the ingredients, especially if you have any dietary restrictions. Today, there are so many vegetarian, vegan, gluten and dairy free options on the market and on The Protein Works’ website for you to choose from.

How to cook with protein powder

(Image credit: The Protein Works)

If you’re not a fan of protein shakes or formulas, there are other ways to get protein into your diet without having to drink it. Adding protein powder to your food is a great way to incorporate protein into your meals and is ideal if you’re bulking. It’s also handy if you don’t enjoy the flavour of most protein powders.

The best way to add protein powder to food is in smoothies. Start by adding a scoop of protein powder to your smoothie to give it an extra punch of protein and to give your smoothie a nicer taste – very handy if you have a sweet tooth. If you don’t like the taste of protein powder, you can pick an unflavoured one and add it to your food with no noticeable taste difference. You can also add protein powder to your pancakes, porridge, yoghurt and you can even mix flavourless ones into coffee and mashed potatoes!

If you’re not the best cook in the world, you can buy protein packed products from The Protein Works. Snacks are always a good way to give yourself a boost of energy throughout the day so head to the ‘Protein Snacks’ section of the website. Here, you’ll find energy bars, superfood bites, syrups, cookies, protein balls and more. Nuts are a great source of protein and protein nut butters and spreads are also very popular. On The Protein Works website, you can buy protein spreads made from peanuts, cashews and almonds. If you like sweet treats, choose cookies and cream or chocolate flavoured protein spreads, perfect for Nutella lovers.