Third party sites like Amazon, Very and John Lewis all stock and sell Nike products which often have discounts during sales seasons like Black Friday.

For students, Nike has a student discount available in partnership with UNiDAYS. Register and verify your student status for free to receive your discount code and start getting 10% off on the Nike website.

For more offers and motivation, you can sign up to the Nike membership and download their apps. When you download the Nike app, you’re immediately made a Nike member and you can start taking advantage of all the benefits. The app has the full catalogue of Nike products, exclusive offers and experiences. Their other apps are the Nike Run Club, Nike Training Club and SNKRS.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Nike sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Nike. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Nike offer free delivery? Yes. Standard delivery is free on orders over £50. If your order is under £50, delivery is £4.50 for non Nike members. If you’re a Nike member, you automatically get free delivery on all orders. You can also pick up your order in store for free.

What’s the Nike returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 60 days of receipt. Make sure your order is unused and in its original packaging. To start a return, log in to your Nike account if you’re a member and follow the instructions. If you’re not a Nike member or account holder, access your order with your order number and email address and start a return. Once Nike has received your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your order has been shipped, you’ll receive a dispatch email with tracking information inside. Alternatively, click ‘Order Status’ on the website and enter your details to monitor your delivery.

What payment methods are available? Nike accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Klarna.

How do I become a Nike member? To become a Nike member, you can sign up to their emails or register for an account. You can also download the Nike app and become a member that way.

Is there a Nike store near me? Yes. Click ‘Find a store’ on the Nike website and enter your location to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Nike customer service team? To contact Nike, 020 7660 4453 or start a live chat on their website.

How to use Nike discount codes

1. Find the Nike discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Nike discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping and add everything to your basket. There are two ways you can add a discount code, either at the bag or checkout.

3. In the bag: In your bag, underneath the summary, you’ll see a box that says ‘Do you have a promo code?’ Enter the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. At the checkout: In the payment section at the checkout, you’ll see a box saying ‘Do you have a gift card, product voucher or promo code?’ Enter the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

5. If your discount code is valid, the discount will be immediately applied to your order total.

The Nike membership and apps

(Image credit: Nike)

As the world’s largest supplier and manufacturer of athletic shoes, apparel and sports equipment, Nike is the go-to destination for all things sports and fitness. If you become a Nike member, you can easily shop Nike products, get the latest offers and discounts and find top motivation and content.

To become a Nike member, sign up to their emails, register for a Nike account or download the Nike app. By email, on the app and via your account, you’ll receive the best offers available across the site and will be given early access to their sales. The Nike app also has the full Nike catalogue to shop from, easy shopping and free delivery, and news stories.

The other apps from Nike that members can use are the Run Club app, Training app and SNKRS. The Run Club app has running plans with weekly schedules, training tips and audio guided runs. You can choose from general running exercises or a half marathon running plan, plus you can set yourself challenges and track your runs. The Nike Training Club gives users access to over 200 free workouts including yoga, home, gym and outdoor exercise classes. The SNKRS app gives you access to the latest launches, events and releases for Nike’s collection of trainers, sneakers and other footwear.

If you’re a regular shopper at Nike, signing up to the Nike membership and downloading the app is a great way to shop and checkout easier and save some money. For extra workout and running motivation, their running and training apps are free and can help you smash your fitness goals.

All about the Nike logo

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike is most commonly and easily recognised by their trademark Swoosh logo. Since its rebrand from Blue Ribbon Sports in 1971, Nike has been known for their iconic ‘tick’ logo and ‘Just Do It’ slogan. But where did the Swoosh come from and why is it so iconic?

The Swoosh logo was designed in 1971 by graphic designer Carolyn Davidson who was a student at Portland State University at the time. The Swoosh originally had the Nike name over the top and Davidson was only paid $35 for the iconic logo creation. The Nike Swoosh was designed to convey motion and was first used on Nike's first official track shoe, the Nike Cortez.

Since 1971, the logo has had minor changes. Initially the Nike logo had a black outline and the cursive Nike name over the top. In 1978, the Nike logo was redesigned where the Swoosh was all black and the Nike name was reprinted with bold capital letters and sitting on top of the ‘tick’. From 1995 onwards, the Nike name was dropped and has since become the solo Swoosh. Over the years, the logo colour palette has changed from orange and white to black and white.

The Nike logo is on every single piece of Nike clothing, footwear and accessories, whether the Swoosh is small and hidden on a corner, or big and taking up a lot of space. Black and white goes with everything so it never looks amiss on the clothing and is often mixed up with bursts of colour depending on the item.