The Nike End of Season sale is live with up to 50% off premium sportswear

Spring is officially here and with it comes everyone’s favourite: spring cleaning. While we’re all clearing out the clutter from our houses and wardrobes, many brands are doing the same thing with their end of season or mid-season sales.

Right now, the Nike end of season sale is live, offering up to 50% off across all departments on its website and in stores. Whether you’re looking for new gym kit or replacement trainers, the Nike end of season sale has tons of amazing offers to help you save money on quality sportswear.

Shop the Nike End of Season sale here

In the Nike end of season sale, you can find clothes, shoes and accessories for both men, women and children. There’s plenty to choose from including tops, leggings, bags, football shirts, sports bras, trainers, hats, tracksuits, hoodies and more.

From the Nike end of season sale, we recommend trying to find a new pair of trainers at an affordable discounted price. At T3, we’re a big fan of the best Nike running shoes (opens in new tab) and have given many Nike trainers 5-star reviews, including the Nike React Infinity Run (opens in new tab), the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% (opens in new tab) and the Nike ZoomX Streakfly (opens in new tab).

Head to the Nike website to shop the full Nike end of season sale (opens in new tab) today or keep reading for our top five picks, including Nike's best running shoes (opens in new tab) for training, sprinting and racing.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Road Running Shoes: was £109.95, now £76.97 (29%) at Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 has a top spot in our best Nike running shoes guide. Best designed for jogging and recreational running, the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 features breathable mesh and cushioned support for extra bounce and a roomy feel. Available in multiple colours from the Nike end of season sale.

Nike Sportswear Swoosh Tech Fleece Trousers: was £89.95, now £44.97 (50%) at Nike

You can never go wrong with a comfortable pair of joggers. These Nike sweatpants are embellished with an oversized Nike Swoosh over both legs for some fun trademark style. They’re made of a comfortable fleece material and are available in both black and grey, depending on your preference.

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% Road Racing Shoes: was £239.95, now £143.97 (40%) at Nike

In our ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% review, we gave these road racing shoes 5 stars and were thoroughly impressed with the foam, carbon plate and supreme cushioning. These trainers are lightweight, bouncy and can make you run faster with its vast array of features, comfort and performance levels. Definitely a strong pair to consider if you want to improve your running style and speed.

Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Parka: was £224.95, now £112.47 (50%) at Nike

The Nike Sportswear Parka features down insulation from the hood to the hem, keeping you warm throughout the winter and early spring months. It has a nice ribbed texture and uses Nike Therma-FIT technology to manage your body heat. The parka is mid-calf length and comes with Nike signature logo and detailing. Available in pink and black.