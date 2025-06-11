10 most popular Father’s Day fragrances to give dad this year, according to experts

The Perfume Shop reveals 10 predicted bestselling scents for Father’s Day

Father&#039;s Day fragrances 2025
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
in Features

Father’s Day is coming up this weekend, and the best men’s fragrances and colognes are the perfect gift to give your dad or father figure to show how much you care.

Last year, it was reported that The Perfume Shop had sold a record 225,397 bottles in the lead-up to Father's Day, proving that fragrances are one of the most popular gifts to give.

But if you’re at a loss of what kind of scent to choose, The Perfume Shop’s team of experts have found the top 10 most popular and bestselling fragrances for Father’s Day, including picks from Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino and more.

Top 10 expert-approved Father’s Day fragrances

Rabanne 1 Million Gold
Rabanne 1 Million Gold

Despite only launching in 2024, Rabanne 1 Million Gold has quickly become a classic fragrance for men. From the woody fragrance family, it has strong notes of cedarwood and sandalwood, and a fresh burst of mandarin to add some brightness and fruity notes.

Dior Sauvage
Dior Sauvage

Dior’s Sauvage has become almost every man’s go-to fragrance – probably because of how cool Johnny Depp looks in the advert. It has aromatic notes of bergamot, vetiver, pepper and patchouli, as well as more ‘feminine’ scents like lavender, vanilla and geranium. As it’s a popular fragrance, Dior has expanded the collection so depending on the type of intensity your dad prefers to wear, you can find toilette, parfum and elixir options.

Armani Stronger With You Intense
Armani Stronger With You Intensely

Armani Stronger With You Intensely is a blend of fougere, oriental and woody fragrance families so it’s complex and unusual – perfect for a dad who you have no idea what to buy for. It has notes of pink pepper, amber, vanilla, suede and lavender – and it matches well with Armani’s Because It’s You perfume for her.

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled

Much like Dior Sauvage, you can’t go wrong with BOSS Bottled. Woody, spicy yet fresh,BOSS Bottled is masculine and bright, with notes of apple, citrus, sandalwood, vetiver, geranium, cinnamon and more. It’s perfect for everyday wear and it’s been championed for its longevity.

Montblanc Explorer
Montblanc Explorer

Another great everyday fragrance, Montblanc Explorer is inspired by adventure. While there’s plenty to choose from the Explorer collection, the original is classic, and has notes of Italian bergamot, patchouli, vetiver and sage, so it’s a nice blend of woods and aromatics.

YSL MYSLF
Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF

MYSLF is YSL’s first woody floral fragrance for men. If your dad prefers something lighter, it’s a great choice as it has layers of orange blossom, bergamot and patchouli. It comes in a stylish bottle which is refillable so he can keep topping it up rather than buy an entire new bottle once it’s done.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir

Part of the Le Male range, Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir may be the ‘new kid on the block’ but it’s just as impressive as its predecessors. Another woody aromatic scent, it has notes of lavender, tonka bean and benzoin. Compared to the other options in the collection, Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir is brighter and more sensual – but it still comes in the iconic striped torso bottle.

Chanel Bleu de Chanel
Chanel Bleu De Chanel

Chanel Bleu De Chanel is another modern classic that never fails as a Father’s Day gift. It’s good for all seasons, and while it’s (another) from the woody aromatic family, it has lighter and fresher notes of citrus. It’s an ‘old reliable’ for a reason.

Tom Ford Bois Pacifique

Tom Ford Bois Pacifique

Tom Ford’s newest fragrance, Bois Pacifique is spicy, woody and multi-dimensional. It comes in a beautiful golden bottle, and has interesting layers of cardamom, turmeric, orris butter and sandalwood. It’s very earthy and almost smells like you’ve been dipped in nature – if your dad is into that sort of thing.

Valentino Born In Roma Uomo Extradose
Valentino Born In Roma Uomo Extradose

Valentino Born In Roma Uomo Extradose is an intense evening fragrance, and comes in Valentino’s signature spiky-looking bottle. Another woody, fougere fragrance, it has strong spicy notes of amber and vetiver with brighter layers of lavender.

