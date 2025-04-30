Forget Tom Ford Lost Cherry – this brand you've never heard of is even better

The world of men's fragrances is really exciting. Break free from the traditional shackles of citrus, wood and spice, and you'll find a really inviting collection of scents which can offer something different in your rotation.

I've already tested some of them. Acqua di Positano and Acqua di Parma's Buongiorno both use hints of orange – technically still a citrus, but at least more left-field. DS & Durga's Brown Flowers takes on a suite of floral notes which are traditionally reserved for more feminine bottles.

Born to Stand Out Indecent Cherry: £165 at Selfridges You can snag a 50ml bottle of the Born to Stand Out Indecent Cherry at Selfridges right now for just £165.

But the grandfather of left-field scents for men is Tom Ford's Lost Cherry. Doing almost exactly what it says on the tin, the iconic bottle is packed with more cherries than a black forest gateaux.

It's a scent which has inspired swathes of imitations, and another which follows on a similar path is Born to Stand Out's Indecent Cherry. And as someone who has used Lost Cherry – and some of the many dupes of it – I think this is even better than the Tom Ford bottle.

So, what's the deal with Born to Stand Out? Hailing from South Korea, the brand is all about rebellion. It says, "We’re taught to stay in line, to be 'normal.' But think about it – who decided what normal even means? Sure, it’s nice to feel 'safe,' but safety becomes a cage when it stops you from being yourself."

That's definitely apparent within the range. There's a tongue-in-cheek aspect to some of the naming, which lends a youthful feel overall. If that's not enough for you, head over to the brand's website, which uses a bright red middle finger as a cursor.

The scent itself obviously bears some resemblance to the aforementioned Tom Ford bottle, thought this is far sweeter. The cherry itself doesn't have the tart edge of others, while mid- and base-notes of strawberry and vanilla respectively ensure a full-bodied hit of fruity sweetness throughout.

The brand has just arrived in the UK, but with its persona and quality scents, I have no doubt it will hang around for some time.