I tested Eau d'Italie Acqua di Positano – a fresh scent with a peculiar drydown

Whether you're still searching for your signature men's fragrance, or you've been wearing the same bottle since school, it's good to shake things up every now and again. Nose blindness means you might not even be enjoying your favourite fragrance in the same way you once did.

If you're going to try something different, you might even fancy a brand you've never heard of. That's exactly what I have here today, with Eau d'Italie's latest scent – Acqua di Positano.

That's a citrussy, salty scent, which promises freshness and just a hint of floral notes. Top notes of citron and petitgrain quickly give way to powerful orange blossom at the heart of this scent.

That's the most prominent note here – it's instantly recognisable, and different from the orange and lemon citrus notes found more commonly across the market. All of that sits on a base of salt and driftwood.

So, what's it like on the skin? Well, quite peculiar, actually. As mentioned, the initial hit is of orange blossom, and it hits the nose in quite a unique way. It doesn't feel quite as sprightly and fizzy as other citrus notes can, with a more rounded overall profile.

As it dries, though, that quickly gives way to some less desirable scents. It's hard to put a finger on exactly where it ends up – others have described it as "sour, like rhubarb" but that doesn't feel right to me.

The resounding note – whatever that may be – is the type of fragrance which catches in your throat a little. It could well be the combination of floral notes and salt which is clashing slightly.

One thing worth noting, of course, is that this bottle is really produced to mimic the smells of Positano. Having never been there, I may well have entirely missed the point – there's every chance this bottle acts like a gateway back to the seaside destination.

The other thing to note is that this certainly isn't your traditional masculine fragrance. It's a unisex bottle, and those floral notes might not be to taste for some. If you're open to something a little more unorthodox, though, it's well worth a try.