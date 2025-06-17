I test men's fragrances for a living – you'll never find me without these bottles

In 2025, smelling great is pretty much a non-negotiable. The market for men's fragrances has never been stronger, with something for pretty much everyone to enjoy.

As T3's resident scent shaman – and just as someone who values smelling good – I've tested loads of different bottles over the years. And while many have come and gone, others have earned a tenured spot on my nightstand.

Acqua di Parma Colonia

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

First up is Acqua di Parma Colonia, which remains my most complimented scent. It's not really hard to see why, either – lovers of fresh, citrus scents will be right at home here.

The opening notes of zesty citrus take the headlines, but stick around for a gentle amount of woods and subtle florals. The recipe is 119 years old, and things don't last that long without being a bit special.

Goldfield & Banks Ingenious Ginger

This Goldfield & Banks bottle has rocketed to acclaim on TikTok, and it's really not hard to see why. Centered around a sharp and spicy ginger top note, this fragrance really strikes a neat balance as it dries.

In short, it turns into a much sweeter offering as it dries, mellowing out the ginger without ever removing all trace of it. This one wears really easily.

Jusbox Beat Cafe

Every now and then, smelling like a million dollars means splashing on something dripping with woods, leather and tobacco scents. It's old money fragrance – time-tested and always a hit.

When that occasion calls for me, I reach for Jusbox Beat Cafe. It dries just a little sweeter than other, similar bottles I have, which always makes it a little easier on the nostrils.

Born to Stand Out Indecent Cherry

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

As someone who has always loved Tom Ford's Lost Cherry, this seemed an obvious choice for me. And I stand by what I said in my review – to my nose, this is a better scent.

It's a sweet – rather than sharp – cherry note, which gives way to other sweet scents like strawberry, almond and vanilla. It's a killer option when you just fancy something different – when you want to stand out, actually.

Versace Eros

Put simply, this is still my go to for a night on the tiles. Sure, it's a little predictable at this point, but classics only become classics because they're popular.

You'll recognise this profile – fresh, citrus top and woody, sweet base – from a wide array of popular fragrances. And while you could sample from any of them and be content, Versace's Eros remains my top pick for that style.